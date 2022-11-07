Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now

families













Released all the way back in 2020, these bad boys are not guaranteed to receive Android 14 down the line, having been promised three major OS updates after debuting on Android 10.





That makes these incredibly timely Android 13 promotions even more impressive than they might look at a first glance. It also makes it especially important for Samsung to get every little UI tweak, new feature, optimization, and customization just right off the bat... even if smaller updates are undoubtedly still in the pipeline.





It's naturally far too early to know if everything is running smoothly, particularly because the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series rollouts appear to be limited to fewer regions than their S21 family counterpart. Specifically, Switzerland and Germany, although more countries should definitely join the fun in the next few days (even hours).





Don't forget to manually check for an update if you're eager to leave Android 12 (and One UI 4) behind, and remain patient if you're not actually able to get a taste of those sweet Android 13 treats (with One UI 4 on top) very soon.





These are simply miraculously early updates (even by Samsung's sky-high standards set in the last couple of years), and that's not going to change if you're kept waiting an extra week or two for a global expansion.




