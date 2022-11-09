 Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5 - PhoneArena
The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5

Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. 

But there's one thing that could make the reasonably priced handset even better (apart from a big Black Friday 2022 discount), and that's precisely what A53 5G owners in at least a handful of European markets are reportedly getting as we speak.

Believe it or not, Samsung has apparently just started to deliver yet another official Android 13 update, once again snubbing the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, this time to show a little love to the company's more budget-conscious fans.

The 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 mid-ranger is following in the footsteps of the high-end Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra, as well as the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 IV from the competition.

With an Exynos 1280 processor under the hood and an all-plastic design, we're definitely looking at the humblest (and cheapest) non-Google Pixel device treated to a stable Android 13 makeover to date, which further strengthens Samsung's software support king status in today's global mobile industry (Apple and Google notwithstanding).

Of course, this Android 13-based One UI 5 rollout is only getting started, reportedly covering relatively small areas of the old continent for now, but there's clearly plenty of time for Samsung to spread the love around to the US (and everywhere else) before Christmas. 

Tipping the scales at roughly 2GB, the hot new update obviously contains a lot of precious goodies, UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and add-ons while somewhat surprisingly sticking to an "old" October 2022 security patch. 

That doesn't exactly sound like a deal breaker when you consider the very palatable $450 list price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G stateside that recently dropped to $350 and may well go even lower come Black Friday later this month.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
Worried about iPhone 14 Pro shortages for Christmas, Foxconn comes up with a Hail Mary play
Worried about iPhone 14 Pro shortages for Christmas, Foxconn comes up with a Hail Mary play
Pixel 8 phones are codenamed Shiba and Husky; may use an Exynos 2300-based chip
Pixel 8 phones are codenamed Shiba and Husky; may use an Exynos 2300-based chip
T-Mobile reportedly spends more cash to add more spectrum for 5G service
T-Mobile reportedly spends more cash to add more spectrum for 5G service

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Galaxy S23 Ultra: We have a problem! Samsung needs to kill this key feature to compete with dominant iPhone Pro Max
Galaxy S23 Ultra: We have a problem! Samsung needs to kill this key feature to compete with dominant iPhone Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless