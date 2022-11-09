Samsung's best mid-range phone is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5





But there's one thing that could make the reasonably priced handset even better (apart from a big Black Friday 2022 discount), and that's precisely what A53 5G owners in at least a handful of European markets are reportedly getting as we speak





Believe it or not, Samsung has apparently just started to deliver yet another official Android 13 update, once again snubbing the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 , this time to show a little love to the company's more budget-conscious fans.









With an Exynos 1280 processor under the hood and an all-plastic design, we're definitely looking at the humblest (and cheapest) non-Google Pixel device treated to a stable Android 13 makeover to date, which further strengthens Samsung's software support king status in today's global mobile industry (Apple and Google notwithstanding).





Of course, this Android 13-based One UI 5 rollout is only getting started, reportedly covering relatively small areas of the old continent for now, but there's clearly plenty of time for Samsung to spread the love around to the US (and everywhere else) before Christmas.





Tipping the scales at roughly 2GB, the hot new update obviously contains a lot of precious goodies, UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and add-ons while somewhat surprisingly sticking to an "old" October 2022 security patch.





That doesn't exactly sound like a deal breaker when you consider the very palatable $450 list price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G stateside that recently dropped to $350 and may well go even lower come Black Friday later this month.



