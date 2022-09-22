 Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 fall short of expectations - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 fall short of expectations

Samsung
1
Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 fall short of expectations
While everyone is busy talking about the new iPhone 14, it is quite easy to forget who was riding the hype train just a couple of weeks ago.

In August, Samsung unveiled its fourth generation of Z-series foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both devices were well-received and demonstrated the Korean tech giant’s long-term ambition to pave the way for a foldable smartphone future.

Samsung’s confidence in foldable smartphones is hardly news. The company has insisted that the latter will overtake its share of flagship shipments by 2025. Additionally, Samsung has set some very ambitious goals for them in the more immediate future as well.

According to a recent article by Korea IT News, the Korean tech giant had a preliminary target of some 15 million shipments of foldables by the end of 2022 - more than twice the number when compared to the previous year. It now seems that Samsung might fall short of this number.

However, a new report by Sammobile states that the target has since been adjusted to just 8 million units. This is still better than the 7.1 million shipments sustained over the same period of last year, but represents a measly 13% increase - far below the 100% that Samsung had initially hoped for.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are exceptional devices, but they still represent more or less a refinement above all else. Given the current state of the foldables market, Samsung seems rather complacent with its top position, because most of the competition is limited to the Chinese market.

If Samsung is to ever achieve its vision, it needs to do more than introduce incremental updates over the span of many generations. Things like the crease, the odd aspect ratios and the lackluster durability need to be addressed if foldables are ever to become truly mainstream.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon's 'latest devices, features, and services' will be announced next week
Amazon's 'latest devices, features, and services' will be announced next week
You can now ask Google to remove search results that are too personal or doxxing
You can now ask Google to remove search results that are too personal or doxxing
Apple resolves the iPhone 14 Pro Max dual-frequency GPS issues with a new iOS 16.1 beta update
Apple resolves the iPhone 14 Pro Max dual-frequency GPS issues with a new iOS 16.1 beta update
Android 13 may force Samsung to apply seamless updates at long last
Android 13 may force Samsung to apply seamless updates at long last
Hot new leak reveals one big reason to be excited about Samsung's Galaxy S23+
Hot new leak reveals one big reason to be excited about Samsung's Galaxy S23+
Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming
Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless