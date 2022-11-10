Samsung's Android 13 rollout is getting ridiculous, already reaching the Galaxy A33 5G mid-ranger
It's not even the middle of November yet, and while some companies are barely starting to update their latest high-end smartphones to the newest Android version, Samsung is already taking care of its second best mid-ranger, looking pretty much guaranteed to complete all the tasks it ambitiously scheduled for this month (at least in certain regions) with plenty of time to spare.
The 6.4-inch Galaxy A33 5G is following the example set by the slightly larger and higher-end A53 5G just yesterday, impressively beating not only all the other mid-end phones in its price bracket around the world to the stable Android 13 punch but also every single Motorola-branded handset out there, and curiously enough, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 too.
In short, A33 5G owners across the old continent have every reason to be delighted with this incredibly timely rollout, looking at downloading and installing a goodie pack of roughly 2GB that combines Google's latest software treats and tricks with Samsung's own hot new One UI 5 add-ons and enhancements, as well as October 2022 security patches.
If you live in a European country (almost any European country) or own a 5G-enabled Galaxy A33 unit purchased in Europe and have yet to receive this over-the-air OS promotion, it might be a good idea to perform a manual check by diving into your phone's Settings menu and hitting the "Software update" button.
You obviously shouldn't panic if that doesn't deliver the expected results... yet, as these things often need a little bit of time to spread to all global users.
Unfortunately, the reasonably smooth 90Hz Super AMOLED screen-sporting, powerful Exynos 1280-packing, and long-lasting 5,000mAh battery-carrying Galaxy A33 5G has never been officially released in the US, although its update does bring you one step closer to the same thing happening for the slightly humbler Galaxy A23 5G.
