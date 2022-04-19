Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4





But while last year's 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 is undeniably better than the original Galaxy Fold in every conceivable way, there's still plenty of room for major improvement to be brought to the table by the fast-approaching Z Fold 4 (and Z Flip 4).





Unfortunately, one key upgrade expected pretty much ever since the Z Fold 3 came out and firmly predicted to materialize this year by an otherwise reliable Korean publication a couple of months back may end up skipping the Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G after all, according to a separate and generally similarly trustworthy source.

Who will prove accurate this time around?





While it's obviously impossible to answer that question with even a minimal degree of confidence right now, it's typically wise to trust the newer prediction when two sources conjure up contradictory stories on the exact same topic.





In this case, that means Twitter's Ice Universe has a slightly better chance of reliably anticipating the Galaxy Z Fold 4's lack of a built-in S Pen than TheElec's older prophecy of a dedicated stylus slot being added to the phone has of coming true.









Then again, these things are not always that simple, so until other publications, leakers, or tipsters chime in with their own updated theories, it's probably smart not to take either of the two possibilities for granted.





Whichever of the two will ultimately prove correct, it's also important to keep in mind that the Z Fold 4 is all but guaranteed to support stylus input. The only question is whether the next-gen foldable powerhouse will follow its predecessor's example and work in conjunction with a separately sold S Pen or take its cues from the defunct Galaxy Note family and the S22 Ultra to ship alongside a handy writing accessory as standard.





Before you get too angry at the prospect of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with no built-in S Pen, you should note (no pun intended) that such an omission would most likely allow Samsung to make the 2022 foldable "a little smaller and thinner" than its 2021 forerunner instead of designing it like a "brick", with a sufficiently chunky body to accommodate a special stylus silo. That sounds like a blessing in disguise to us, especially if you're not a frequent S Pen user anyway.

What else can we expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 4?





Well, especially if Samsung will decide against a built-in S Pen in the end, you have to assume other areas and features are to be substantially upgraded to distinguish the new model from the already very advanced and well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.













While it's probably a little early to be certain of such incredibly specific numbers, the same report from February that called for the Z Fold 4 to house a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen by default also tipped off a 7.56-inch primary display and 6.19-inch external screen, both sizes being ever-so-slightly different from the Z Fold 3 's figures.





All in all, you shouldn't expect this thing to look radically different from the current All in all, you shouldn't expect this thing to look radically different from the current second-best-selling foldable device in the world , although plenty of upgrades, add-ons, and tweaks can still come to light until August

