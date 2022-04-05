 Galaxy Z Fold 4 to sport a single hinge for thinner and lighter foldable design - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4 to sport a single hinge for thinner and lighter foldable design

Daniel Petrov
By
0
So far, we've heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 won't sport some outlandish and visible design changes, save for the S Pen stylus silo that now has to be integrated in the body of the foldable phone and this would required some inner space reworks. 

It turns out, however, that the Z Fold 4 will be coming with a new single hinge design at least, simplifying the amount of moving parts that can break or yield after long periods of use, if Anthony (The Galox) leaker account is to be believed. 

Instead of the extra reinforced wing hinges at the end, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a single one which could mean a new thinner and lighter phone design, at least in that area, and more space inside for extras like the stylus silo.

Recently, Korean media The Elec advised that Samsung will again be using KH Vatec as the main Galaxy Z Fold 4 hinge supplier as the alternatives like S-Connect or AUFlex have to augment either their production prowess or yield. 

Apparently, Samsung's goals for this year are to ship 13 million foldable from the 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 crop this year, which would be a huge increase compared to the 7 million units of their predecessors that it shipped in 2021.

