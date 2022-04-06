Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It's pretty self-explanatory why Samsung can't equip its most expensive phone with its top camera set, given how slim the half that houses the camera is when the Z Fold 3 in unfurled, but for the Z Fold 4 Samsung may have found a way out of this conundrum.





According to GalaxyClub , Samsung will increase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera zoom range by employing the same telephoto set that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones shipped with. It consists of a new 1/3.94" 10MP sensor and lens with 69 mm focal length that offer 3x zoom range instead of the 2x magnification that the telephoto camera on the Fold 3 has.









it's not clear if there will be a new sensor, but we certainly hope that the 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide components of the S22 camera kit will also be transferred to the Z Fold 4 one to one, as the set already proved to be very capable in our Galaxy S22 review

If there is one area where Samsung's popular foldable phone lines fail to impress that's their camera kits. Not that the photos and video captured with them are bad per se, but they are woefully behind in the hardware department.