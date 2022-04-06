 Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung

Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22

Daniel Petrov
By
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22
If there is one area where Samsung's popular foldable phone lines fail to impress that's their camera kits. Not that the photos and video captured with them are bad per se, but they are woefully behind in the hardware department. 

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra sporting a 108MP main camera and 10x periscope zoom lens, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra rumored to land Samsung's 200MP sensor, the triple 12MP kit on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 straight outta the S10 series sounds rather archaic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB w/ $200 Samsung and Google store credits and up to $950 trade-in

$1150 off (64%) Trade-in Gift
$649 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung
It's pretty self-explanatory why Samsung can't equip its most expensive phone with its top camera set, given how slim the half that houses the camera is when the Z Fold 3 in unfurled, but for the Z Fold 4 Samsung may have found a way out of this conundrum.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will increase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera zoom range by employing the same telephoto set that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones shipped with. It consists of a new 1/3.94" 10MP sensor and lens with 69 mm focal length that offer 3x zoom range instead of the 2x magnification that the telephoto camera on the Fold 3 has.

Furthermore, the front-facing camera from the Galaxy S22 and S22+ may also join the Galaxy Z Fold 4 train. It's still a 10MP affair, though, like the one on the Z Fold 3, so we assume that the report means the selfie camera of the main display which on the Z Fold 3 is an under-screen affair that Samsung is reportedly given up on for the Fold 4

it's not clear if there will be a new sensor, but we certainly hope that the 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide components of the S22 camera kit will also be transferred to the Z Fold 4 one to one, as the set already proved to be very capable in our Galaxy S22 review.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$550off $300 Special Samsung $800off $50 Special T-Mobile $750off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moderate AirPods 3 success suggests Apple could soon discontinue the AirPods Pro
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Moderate AirPods 3 success suggests Apple could soon discontinue the AirPods Pro
Millions of Cash App users may have fallen victim to a data breach
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Millions of Cash App users may have fallen victim to a data breach
America's top Android chipset maker MediaTek may wiggle into the Galaxy S22 FE and the flagship S23 series
by Daniel Petrov,  0
America's top Android chipset maker MediaTek may wiggle into the Galaxy S22 FE and the flagship S23 series
Highly unusual deal bundles unlocked Motorola Edge 5G with a second unit at a great price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Highly unusual deal bundles unlocked Motorola Edge 5G with a second unit at a great price
-$700
It's not just the Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner causing Pixel fans to pull their hair out
by Alan Friedman,  0
It's not just the Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner causing Pixel fans to pull their hair out
Google Maps soon will add traffic lights, stop signs, and other new features
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google Maps soon will add traffic lights, stop signs, and other new features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless