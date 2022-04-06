Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22

Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may finally land good cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S223
With the Galaxy S22 Ultra sporting a 108MP main camera and 10x periscope zoom lens, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra rumored to land Samsung's 200MP sensor, the triple 12MP kit on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 straight outta the S10 series sounds rather archaic.
It's pretty self-explanatory why Samsung can't equip its most expensive phone with its top camera set, given how slim the half that houses the camera is when the Z Fold 3 in unfurled, but for the Z Fold 4 Samsung may have found a way out of this conundrum.
According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will increase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera zoom range by employing the same telephoto set that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones shipped with. It consists of a new 1/3.94" 10MP sensor and lens with 69 mm focal length that offer 3x zoom range instead of the 2x magnification that the telephoto camera on the Fold 3 has.
Furthermore, the front-facing camera from the Galaxy S22 and S22+ may also join the Galaxy Z Fold 4 train. It's still a 10MP affair, though, like the one on the Z Fold 3, so we assume that the report means the selfie camera of the main display which on the Z Fold 3 is an under-screen affair that Samsung is reportedly given up on for the Fold 4.
it's not clear if there will be a new sensor, but we certainly hope that the 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide components of the S22 camera kit will also be transferred to the Z Fold 4 one to one, as the set already proved to be very capable in our Galaxy S22 review.
