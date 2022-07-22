 New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details - PhoneArena
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro details
And just like that, we are more than half way into 2022, and while we were wasting our time on social media, Samsung was busy with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 duo, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2. The company will hold its next Unpacked event on August 10 where all these products will be revealed.

We know plenty about them already, including what they may look like, what they will offer in terms of specs, and how much they will cost. That said, nothing is official until it's official, so we welcome any leak that comes our way.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will probably be priced the same as the predecessors


Leaker SnoopyTech, who has an impressive track record, claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with 12GB of RAM which will be mated with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. They don't rule out the possibility of the rumored 1TB variant, but doesn't mention the 128GB version that was mentioned in a leak recently. They do point out that their tweet pertains to the variants that will be sold by third parties, and does not include the models that will be sold exclusively by Samsung.

The Fold 4 will be available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige, which indicates the alleged Red version will only be available through Samsung.

The Flip 4 will have 8GB of RAM and storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Color options will include Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple.

Initially, there were rumors that the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be cheaper than their predecessors, but a recent report said that the Flip 4 might be a little more expensive. According to a blog called Gizpaw, a European retailer has already listed the phones, and per the listings, the 256GB Fold 4 will set you back €1,863 and the 512GB model will be priced at €1,981. 

The same outlet says that the 128GB Z Flip 4 will cost €1,080, the 256GB edition will go for €1,158, and the maxed-out model will fetch €1,275.

In contrast, as pointed out by Twitter user Alvin (@sondesix), the 256GB Fold 3 had a price tag of €1,799, and the 128GB Flip 3 was launched for €1,049. 

SnoopyTech has outright said that those prices are wrong and has questioned the credibility of Gizpaw. He believes that prices will stay the same as the last generation, considering Samsung's current foldable phones, particularly the Flip 3, did pretty well. The prices mentioned by Gizpaw look off anyway, so it's possible they are just placeholder numbers. 

Foldable phones are already quite expensive and Samsung is said to be working on a mid-range Galaxy A bendable phone to make them more accessible.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds Pro 2 rumors


Moving on, Snoopy also says that Samsung's rumored premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which is expected to replace the Classic (and ditch the physical bezel) and offer a three-day battery life will be available in the colors Black and Titan, whereas the regular model will come in Graphite, Sapphire, Silver, and Pink Gold.

And lastly, if you are waiting for the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, Snoopy also has some news for you. They say the successor to the Buds Pro, which are the South Korean company's more premium earbuds and one of the best ones around, will cost €229 - the same as last year's price

