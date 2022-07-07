 The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last

Accessories Samsung Audio
The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last
We haven't been able to say this very often in recent years, but Samsung has really managed to do a decent job of keeping the designs of its next big products under wraps for a change... until now.

Unfortunately for the world's largest smartphone maker and number two vendor of both smartwatches and true wireless earbuds, the sheer force of nature that is Evan Blass knows not the meaning of the words "rest" or "secret", leaking the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in all their glory yesterday and following that up with our first high-quality (and high-confidence) look at the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.


That's right, the company's next-gen AirPods Pro rival is likely to be called Buds 2 Pro after all and not Galaxy Buds Pro 2, signaling a deeper connection with the "standard" Buds 2 than the first-gen Buds Pro.

Of course, active noise cancellation is present on all three products, and although the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look decidedly familiar in all three colors depicted today, they're somehow noticeably different from all of their forerunners as well.


Both the white and "bora purple" flavors, for instance, are set to come with black holes, microphones, and large speaker grills giving the new buds a fresh air of distinction, and much like the OG Buds Pro (but not the Buds 2), all three versions will seemingly ship alongside matching charging cases (both inside and out).

Overall, the design is a little closer to how the Galaxy Buds Pro look on the outside rather than the Buds 2, which makes us hopeful that the Buds 2 Pro will mimic the former's IPX7 water resistance standard instead of the latter's much humbler IPX2 rating while delivering improvements in key areas like sound quality, voice call clarity, active noise cancellation, and ambient mode functionality over both existing members of the hugely popular product family.


Unfortunately, not even Evan Blass can confirm those (vaguely) rumored upgrades (or any other features for that matter), so we'll have to wait until we get closer to Samsung's Unpacked event next month for this picture to get clearer. Unless, of course, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are set to go official earlier than that, which was also speculated recently.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9
A video on YouTube leaks the design and specs of the Asus Zenfone 9
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Shattering iPhone and Galaxy computational photography camera dreams into pieces?
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Shattering iPhone and Galaxy computational photography camera dreams into pieces?

Popular stories

Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless