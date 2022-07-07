The first leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro images are here at last













That's right, the company's next-gen AirPods Pro rival is likely to be called Buds 2 Pro after all and not Galaxy Buds Pro 2 , signaling a deeper connection with the "standard" Buds 2 than the first-gen Buds Pro.





Of course, active noise cancellation is present on all three products, and although the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look decidedly familiar in all three colors depicted today, they're somehow noticeably different from all of their forerunners as well.









Both the white and "bora purple" flavors, for instance, are set to come with black holes, microphones, and large speaker grills giving the new buds a fresh air of distinction, and much like the OG Buds Pro (but not the Buds 2 ), all three versions will seemingly ship alongside matching charging cases (both inside and out).





Overall, the design is a little closer to how the Galaxy Buds Pro look on the outside rather than the Buds 2, which makes us hopeful that the Buds 2 Pro will mimic the former's IPX7 water resistance standard instead of the latter's much humbler IPX2 rating while delivering improvements in key areas like sound quality, voice call clarity, active noise cancellation, and ambient mode functionality over both existing members of the hugely popular product family









Unfortunately, not even Evan Blass can confirm those (vaguely) rumored upgrades (or any other features for that matter), so we'll have to wait until we get closer to Samsung's Unpacked event next month for this picture to get clearer. Unless, of course, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are set to go official earlier than that, which was also speculated recently.