Stunning Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro renders revealed: Check out Samsung's next watches





As we have pointed out in our dedicated Galaxy Watch 5 hub , we expect Samsung to announce two separate watches, with one of these versions available in two different sizes, making up for a total of three distinct Galaxy Watch 5 wearables. Common with all will be the use of sapphire crystal instead of Gorilla Glass DX, which should do wonders for the scratch resistance of the screens. There will also be 5ATM water resistance on all models. Interface-wise, expect One UI Watch 4.5 based on wear OS 3.5, the latest iteration of Google and Samsung 's software collaboration.





Some other common features that could be common on all new Samsung wearables could be a thermometer that takes your bodily temperature, a feature that could also possibly make it to Apple's upcoming Watch 8 Series . Aside from that, an ECG, always-on heart-rate monitoring, BMI sensor, and multiple other sensors will make it to the Galaxy Watch 5 Series.





Let's start with the...





Galaxy Watch 5 Pro





The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be the more premium upcoming Samsung smartwatch, positioning itself as a direct descendant of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There's a pretty distinct difference, though - the new wearable is seemingly ditching the signature rotating bezel that was used on a multitude of Samsung smartwatches throughout the years. It's sad to see it go as it allowed for some novel interface interaction solutions: rotating the bezel left and right enables you to quickly interact with the watch without having to resort to the touch screen itself, useful during workouts and other use cases.









In its place, Samsung is reportedly going to utilize a so-called "digital bezel". This one will be an indented capacitive bezel around the display that reportedly emulates the hardware rotating bezel. There's speculation that this indentation is utilized for better finger accuracy, but it remains to be seen if hardcore Galaxy Watch fans will be hyped about this drastic design change.





The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to be available in one size only, 45mm, and be noticeably thicker than last year's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic . A larger battery, reportedly in the ballpark of around 500mAh might be the culprit behind that, but hey, as long as we get significantly longer battery life, we're all for it. Of course, as most smartwatches these days, there will be Bluetooth-only and Bluetooth + LTE versions available, with the latter having a steeper price tag.









Galaxy Watch 5





Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be rather similar to last year's Galaxy Watch 4 . The regular smartwatch will reportedly come in way more colors than the more posh and premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but Blass has only shared a single color version, dubbed 'Sapphire'. In terms of sizes, we expect both 40 and 44mm versions to be available, again with Bluetooth-only and LTE+Bluetooth variations up for grabs.









As mentioned, we should expect the Galaxy Watch 5 Series in early August, possibly on August 10. Prices would probably start at around $250 for the Galaxy Watch 5 and around $350 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, provided that Samsung keeps its pricing strategy from last year. Of course, the reality of the inflation in 2022 and the expected price hikes across the industry are hinting that we should probably expect a slight price hike.