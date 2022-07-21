The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung









Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices in Europe





128GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1050

256GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1160

512GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1280





The base 128GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs EUR 1050 in Germany, while the tipster says the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from EUR 1080. The 256GB version will be EUR 1160, while the top 512GB model will net at EUR 1280, according to his sources.





The 256GB model of the Z Flp 3 now costs EUR 1099 in Europe, so that one will also get a slight bump in pricing to justify the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the larger battery, and the improved camera kit.





Alternatively, these leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices could have been sourced from countries where Samsung sells its phones at higher tags than in Germany. In Italy, for example, the 256GB Z Flip 3 model is currently listed at EUR 1149 there, which is almost the leaked Z Flip 4 tag.





When we add the currency fluctuations from one year to another, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not be more expensive than the Z Flip 3 despite rampant inflation, new hardware, and supply chain challenges.



