 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3

Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3
Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorder reservations this week, but remained mum on the exact pricing of its 2022 foldable phone editions that were expected to be slightly cheaper than their predecessors.

Now, thanks to leaker Sudhanshu tipping the sales comparison honchos from Pricebaba, we will have a notion of the Galaxy Z Flip 4's eventual European prices and can compare to the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at launch.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices in Europe


  • 128GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1050
  • 256GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1160
  • 512GB Z Flip 4: EUR 1280

The base 128GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs EUR 1050 in Germany, while the tipster says the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from EUR 1080. The 256GB version will be EUR 1160, while the top 512GB model will net at EUR 1280, according to his sources.

The 256GB model of the Z Flp 3 now costs EUR 1099 in Europe, so that one will also get a slight bump in pricing to justify the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the larger battery, and the improved camera kit.

Alternatively, these leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices could have been sourced from countries where Samsung sells its phones at higher tags than in Germany. In Italy, for example, the 256GB Z Flip 3 model is currently listed at EUR 1149 there, which is almost the leaked Z Flip 4 tag.

When we add the currency fluctuations from one year to another, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not be more expensive than the Z Flip 3 despite rampant inflation, new hardware, and supply chain challenges.

As has become customary, Samsung may also use the American market to lower the starting tag of its foldables this year, compared to their predecessors. The US is not the biggest phone market, but it is certainly the most visible and being able to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 for less than their Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 predecessors will certainly make the news rounds which might be just what Samsung will be going for with such a move.
