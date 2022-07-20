Another round of Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks - battery life, weight and more renders
The tech community is not particularly known for its patience. As we are fast-approaching the release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and its smaller brother - the Galaxy Z Flip 4, more and more bits of information are increasingly surfacing.
The latest round of rumors comes from prominent leaker @IceUniverse, who has a proven track record when it comes to Samsung products. The leaks concern a number of aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 - including its battery life, the weight of the device and its design.
To no one’s surprise IceUniverse shortly afterwards reposted via Twitter renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 originally posted by 91mobiles. The photos showcase a familiar design, with some small refinements and offer a preview of 3 of the color options.
Secondly, the next minor leak concerns the expected battery life on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Many were hoping to see sizable improvements to the latter, but were left disappointed when Samsung shied away from bumping up the battery size.
Nevertheless, IceUniverse has asserted that the battery life of the Fold 4 will be in fact better than that of its predecessor. The main reason is the improved energy efficiency of the SoC powering the Fold 4 - the Snapdragon 8+.
Thirdly, the last bit of information comes in the form of the revised weight parameter of the Fold 4. IceUniverse expects that the foldable will weigh 263 grams. This represents a net reduction of less than 10 grams. This essentially means that the Fold 4 will remain one of the heaviest smartphones on the market.
As always, however, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is certain until we get our hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ourselves.
Firstly, IceUniverse shared a tweet concerning the slew of “official” Z Fold 4 renderings that are expected to flood the internet well-before the release of the much-anticipated foldable (for reference, the launch date is August 10th).
I really like that beige or gold Fold4, must buy it!— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2022
via @91mobilespic.twitter.com/NuB4Z82zX2
Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now
If you are already certain that you want a Galaxy Z Fold 4 (or a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for that matter) as soon as possible we have some good news. You can now reserve both of Samsung's upcoming foldables via the link below. The release date is set for August 10th, with general availability expected around the end of August.
