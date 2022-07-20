Another round of Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks - battery life, weight and more renders





Secondly, the next minor leak concerns the expected battery life on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Many were hoping to see sizable improvements to the latter, but were left disappointed when Samsung shied away from bumping up the battery size.



Nevertheless, IceUniverse has asserted that the battery life of the Fold 4 will be in fact better than that of its predecessor. The main reason is the improved energy efficiency of the SoC powering the Fold 4 - the Snapdragon 8+.



Thirdly, the last bit of information comes in the form of the revised weight parameter of the Fold 4. IceUniverse expects that the foldable will weigh 263 grams. This represents a net reduction of less than 10 grams. This essentially means that the Fold 4 will remain one of the heaviest smartphones on the market.



As always, however, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is certain until we get our hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ourselves.





