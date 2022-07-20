 Official Galaxy Unpacked teaser shows us the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 - PhoneArena
Official Galaxy Unpacked teaser shows us the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked reveals Galaxy Z Fold 4
We're in the endspiel as far as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are concerned, with Samsung confirming the official date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event and also kickstarting the pre-order reservations on July 20

While the phones have leaked profusely (what phone doesn't these days), Samsung's official video teaser for the event gives us our first official look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is doing some flipping gymnastics in front of the virtual camera and the "Unfold Your World" slogan.


You can already reserve your pre-order spot for the Z Flip 4. This year, Samsung has included some combo savings offers, allowing you to get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit if you reserve any of the upcoming Galaxies, a Galaxy 5 smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In case you only reserve a phone, you get just $100 in Samsung Credit, which isn't half-bad either!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

We've already seen that specific render of the Z Flip 4 and analyzed it a bit. The gist of it is that Samsung is seemingly keeping it safe in terms of the design language and not changing too much at the same time. The hinge is looking a bit more compact than the one on the Z Flip 3, the hardware buttons at the side are larger and more prominent, and the camera is once again a dual-lens affair, which hopefully includes some improvements over the previous phone. 

Oh, and the video teaser gives us another look at the upcoming purple color for the Z Flip 4, which could be called Bora Purple. Rest assured Samsung is likely to bring back the Galaxy Bespoke Edition custom paintjob program for the Z Flip 4, which will reportedly allow for up to 1024 custom color combinations, a truly mind-boggling amount of options to choose from!

For more up-to-date info on the Z Flip 4, including the latest we got on its hardware specifications and pricing, feel free to check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Flip 4 round-up
