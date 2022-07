Official Galaxy Unpacked teaser shows us the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

"Unfold Your World" slogan. While the phones have leaked profusely (what phone doesn't these days), Samsung 's official video teaser for the event gives us our first official look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is doing some flipping gymnastics in front of the virtual camera and theslogan.





We've already seen that specific render of the Z Flip 4 and analyzed it a bit. The gist of it is that Samsung is seemingly keeping it safe in terms of the design language and not changing too much at the same time. The hinge is looking a bit more compact than the one on the Z Flip 3, the hardware buttons at the side are larger and more prominent, and the camera is once again a dual-lens affair, which hopefully includes some improvements over the previous phone.





Oh, and the video teaser gives us another look at the upcoming purple color for the Z Flip 4, which could be called Bora Purple. Rest assured Samsung is likely to bring back the Galaxy Bespoke Edition custom paintjob program for the Z Flip 4, which will reportedly allow for up to 1024 custom color combinations, a truly mind-boggling amount of options to choose from!