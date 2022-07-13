Galaxy Z Fold 4 may get a new storage option - just not the one we were expecting





Per rumors, the Z Fold 4 will have the same overall design as the model it will supersede, and even the camera bump design will remain the same, contrary to what earlier renders had indicated. The phone will likely have much better camera specs though. The handset will probably be underpinned by Qualcomm's latest premium chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Chances of a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 appear slim





The Fold 3 comes with 12GB of RAM, which can be paired with either 512GB or 256GB of storage. There were reports that Samsung would also sell a 1TB model , at least in South Korea, but today's rumor suggests that might not happen after all.





Blass' latest tweet says that the Fold 4 will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. The Fold 3, on the other hand, only comes in two storage options: 256GB, which costs $1799.99, and 256GB, which retails for $1899.99.





There had been some faint rumors that the Fold 4 could start cheaper than the Fold 3, and we wonder if Samsung is aiming to do that by introducing a 128GB model.





Moving on, Blass' tweet seems to confirm that the phone will come in beige, gray-green, phantom black, and burgundy red. According to an earlier rumor, the red one will be available in limited quantities. The latest rumor says that while there will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options for the beige, gray-green, and phantom black models, the red version will only be available in 256GB and 512GB variants.





As for the other specs and design aspects, case mock-ups are further confirmation that the phone will not have a slot for the S Pen. Although the Fold 4 will apparently retain the 7.6 inches inner and 6.2 inches cover displays of its predecessor, it will apparently have a wider aspect ratio and the main screen won't crease as much. The device will allegedly pack a 4,400mAh battery, the same as 2021.





The phone is also rumored to be lighter and it could feature slimmer bezels for a more refined look. It's not abundantly clear if Samsung will also introduce a 16GB RAM option.



