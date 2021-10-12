Samsung simply cannot handle the hotness of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately for the world's largest smartphone vendor, said delays were most likely not entirely caused by the popularity of the two hot new foldable powerhouses, presumably having at least something to do with the chip shortage that could lead to the cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE as well.

Everybody wants a piece of the foldable action













Considering how much more successful the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are proving compared to their forerunners, such a theory does make quite a bit of sense. But given the delays and/or cancellations of the Galaxy Note 21 and S21 FE, we highly doubt that paints an accurate picture of Samsung's preparation here.

Instead, it's becoming more and more obvious that foldable smartphones are part of the mainstream tech scene already rather than still trying to break free from their experimental status. The new status is obvious in other countries apart from Korea, including the US, where Instead, it's becoming more and more obvious that foldable smartphonespart of the mainstream tech scene already rather than still trying to break free from their experimental status. The new status is obvious in other countries apart from Korea, including the US, where Samsung is also very clearly struggling to keep up with strong demand.





The company's official US e-store, for one, is currently listing multiple Z Flip 3 models as merely ready to ship in "5 to 6 weeks", with all three 256GB Z Fold 3 variants in stock at the time of this writing keeping buyers waiting until November.

Amazon, meanwhile, can hook you up with a few different unlocked Amazon, meanwhile, can hook you up with a few different unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G flavors at a $75 discount in a matter of days, which is sadly not what we can say about the Z Fold 3 . The costlier model "usually ships within 1 to 2 months" right now in three 256 gig storage configurations marked down by a whopping $280 in combination with a handy S Pen case.





