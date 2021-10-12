Samsung simply cannot handle the hotness of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung simply cannot handle the hotness of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G0
Everybody wants a piece of the foldable action
While Samsung has been able to sell more than a million combined units of its 2021 foldable portfolio in a little over a month in South Korea alone, the domestic availability situation doesn't look too rosy at the moment. According to new local media reports, the company is experiencing great difficulty "satisfying robust demand", with many customers having to wait "up to one month" for their orders to be delivered right now and "some smartphone shops" currently unable to take orders to begin with.
Considering how much more successful the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are proving compared to their forerunners, such a theory does make quite a bit of sense. But given the delays and/or cancellations of the Galaxy Note 21 and S21 FE, we highly doubt that paints an accurate picture of Samsung's preparation here.
Instead, it's becoming more and more obvious that foldable smartphones are part of the mainstream tech scene already rather than still trying to break free from their experimental status. The new status is obvious in other countries apart from Korea, including the US, where Samsung is also very clearly struggling to keep up with strong demand.
Amazon, meanwhile, can hook you up with a few different unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G flavors at a $75 discount in a matter of days, which is sadly not what we can say about the Z Fold 3. The costlier model "usually ships within 1 to 2 months" right now in three 256 gig storage configurations marked down by a whopping $280 in combination with a handy S Pen case.