Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories Samsung

High quality pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
High quality pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak
At the end of July, we caught a glimpse at the cases Samsung had prepared for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the leak covered only a few colors and material variants, and the images were of low resolution. Now, thanks to Winfuture, we have better-quality images of all the supposed cases.

Unlike the previous tip here we can see that the leather case will also come in black apart from the tan version.


In addition, besides the violet silicon case with the ring, it seems it could also come in a peach-like color, the same dark blue as with the strap case, and light green.


The one with a strap will also come with a combination of white silicon casing and green fabric.


If you’re into carbon fiber, you are in luck. Judging by these pictures, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be getting a case made from this strong material.


These unique cases are shaping up to be worthy of one of the best new phones expected in 2021. There are just two days left until Samsung's August Unpacked event, so stay tuned, and we will make sure to keep you in the loop.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
$988 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The best smartwatches in 2021 (August update)
by Radoslav Minkov,  79
The best smartwatches in 2021 (August update)
Samsung may have revealed the Galaxy S21 FE 5G ahead of its August 11 Unpacked event
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung may have revealed the Galaxy S21 FE 5G ahead of its August 11 Unpacked event
Apple's living room ecosystem is dying
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple's living room ecosystem is dying
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch the livestream
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch the livestream
Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 promo videos tip 'US-only' S Pen Fold edition
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 promo videos tip 'US-only' S Pen Fold edition
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 briefly appear on Amazon, price notably cheaper than Buds Pro
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 briefly appear on Amazon, price notably cheaper than Buds Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless