High quality pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak

High quality pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak0
Unlike the previous tip here we can see that the leather case will also come in black apart from the tan version.
In addition, besides the violet silicon case with the ring, it seems it could also come in a peach-like color, the same dark blue as with the strap case, and light green.
The one with a strap will also come with a combination of white silicon casing and green fabric.
If you’re into carbon fiber, you are in luck. Judging by these pictures, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be getting a case made from this strong material.
These unique cases are shaping up to be worthy of one of the best new phones expected in 2021. There are just two days left until Samsung's August Unpacked event, so stay tuned, and we will make sure to keep you in the loop.