Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders facing delay in Germany, France, and the UK

Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders delayed in some regions

The Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are most likely going to be very popular

The strong demand for the new foldable phones in the South Korean market proves that the new pricing strategy, the improvements in the durability level and bringing water resistance, as well as the more versatile software enhancements that reflect the foldable experience, are proving to work for Samsung.







Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the successor of the Galaxy Watch 3, is also proving to be popular

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the model experiencing delays with pre-orders in some European countries, such as Germany. More specifically, it's the 46mm LTE model that is facing delays for now. We are yet to hear about other size and connectivity variants with delayed pre-orders, so for the time being, they seem to be shipping on time.







The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings the loved-by-many rotating bezel for controlling the smartwatch, the new One UI Watch operating system that's a result of the collaboration between Google and Samsung, and a multitude of health and fitness-related features. The most interesting among them is the BIA sensor: a sensor measuring body mass and percentages of fat in the body, which can help with workouts, health-focused training, and a wider and in-detail knowledge of one's general physical health.





If you want to get one for yourself:

