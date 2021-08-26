Notifications
Samsung

Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders facing delay in Germany, France, and the UK

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders delayed in Germany, France, and the UK
You might have heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-orders have been going strong for Samsung, and this could be due to the upgraded foldable phones and their cheaper than before price. However, this means many people will pre-order them and now it seems there will be some delays on the Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders in some countries, reports TechRadar.

Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders delayed in some regions


Apparently, Samsung has been sending out emails to customers that their Z Fold 3 pre-order (512GB version) will be delayed and some of these devices will be getting delivered in mid-September instead of the promised late August. Currently, the issue is limited to German buyers; however, renown tipster Max Jambor on Twitter has also shared the same issue is present with pre-orders in the UK and France, this time, for the Z Flip 3.

Samsung is reportedly telling customers in the UK and France that their pre-orders will be delayed, and will be shipped by 9th to mid-September.

Keep in mind that right now, this issue seems limited to some buyers in the UK, France, and Germany, so there's no reason to worry if you're not based in some of these countries. And even if you are, it seems that not all buyers are receiving such emails.

The Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are most likely going to be very popular


2021 seems to be the year Samsung has decided to take its foldable phones to the mainstream. Recently, there was a report from Samsung's home country, South Korea, coming from The Korea Herald, where the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 pre-orders have reached the staggering 450,000 units just in South Korea, estimated up to 600,000. This number can even go as high as 800,000 units if the devices shipped to carriers are counted in.

The strong demand for the new foldable phones in the South Korean market proves that the new pricing strategy, the improvements in the durability level and bringing water resistance, as well as the more versatile software enhancements that reflect the foldable experience, are proving to work for Samsung.


Judging also by the emails sent out to customers in Germany there's a high demand for the Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, some Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders are also facing some delay, according to 9to5Google.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the successor of the Galaxy Watch 3, is also proving to be popular


The two smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, were announced alongside the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 during Samsung's August Unpacked event. The more premium version, the Watch 4 Classic, is a direct successor of the Watch 3, while the Watch 4 is considered to be the successor of the highly popular Watch Active 2 from 2019.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the model experiencing delays with pre-orders in some European countries, such as Germany. More specifically, it's the 46mm LTE model that is facing delays for now. We are yet to hear about other size and connectivity variants with delayed pre-orders, so for the time being, they seem to be shipping on time.


The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings the loved-by-many rotating bezel for controlling the smartwatch, the new One UI Watch operating system that's a result of the collaboration between Google and Samsung, and a multitude of health and fitness-related features. The most interesting among them is the BIA sensor: a sensor measuring body mass and percentages of fat in the body, which can help with workouts, health-focused training, and a wider and in-detail knowledge of one's general physical health.

If you want to get one for yourself:

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
26%off $1400 Special BestBuy 28%off $1300 Special BestBuy $800off $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $12 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS One Watch 3.5 UI

