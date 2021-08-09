Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Accessories Samsung

Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak showcasing materials and colors

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak showcasing materials and colors
Alongside the leaked cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, we also got a look at those that will be coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. From the looks of it, Samsung is keeping the Fold 3 cases less flashy and playful and more on the classy side. Here are the images that were leaked by Winfuture.

First, we have the classic silicone cases which are coming in black and white.


Next, we have the leather ones in tan and black, just like the Z Flip 3.


Last but not least, there’s the rumored S Pen carrying case with a special sleeve for the stylus. Thanks to one of the more substantial leaks so far, we just found out that the fold is getting that S Pen case because it’s also named as the device providing the ‘Ultimate S Pen Experience.’


Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now the pioneer of Samsung’s stylus experience for the power users out there. Quite frankly, I think it is the best use of such a huge screen as long as it’s durable enough to withstand the constant use of the S Pen.

While not quite out there as with the options for the Z Flip 3, the cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have a more elegant and serious appeal to them. You will be able to see all that’s new with the upcoming foldables and their covers in a couple of days at Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event.

