Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak showcasing materials and colors
First, we have the classic silicone cases which are coming in black and white.
Next, we have the leather ones in tan and black, just like the Z Flip 3.
Last but not least, there’s the rumored S Pen carrying case with a special sleeve for the stylus. Thanks to one of the more substantial leaks so far, we just found out that the fold is getting that S Pen case because it’s also named as the device providing the ‘Ultimate S Pen Experience.’
Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now the pioneer of Samsung’s stylus experience for the power users out there. Quite frankly, I think it is the best use of such a huge screen as long as it’s durable enough to withstand the constant use of the S Pen.
