Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are still incredibly popular

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are still incredibly popular1
But it quickly became apparent back in August that said gamble could pay off rather handsomely for the world's largest smartphone vendor, as the two new foldable devices earned positively glowing reviews while also generating strong early demand across a number of key global markets.
According to local "industry officials" cited by The Korea Herald, the domestic combined total of actual sales to end users will cross the 1 million unit mark this weekend, which is only a little over a month after the August 27 shipment start.
Although we highly doubt the popularity of these two ultra-high-end and high-price smartphones is quite so... sky-high in many other countries, early indications from places like India, the US, and the UK were certainly encouraging.
The entire foldable market was estimated at 2.8 million unit shipments last year, mind you, of which Samsung sold around two million copies worldwide, so clearly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are infinitely more successful than their forerunners.