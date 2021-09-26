Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE 5G says company official

Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE 5G says company official1
A few days ago we told you that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had entered into mass production. The device has already encountered some delays and the global chip shortage supposedly caused the device to miss an August release date. On Sunday, a Korean-language report quoted a Samsung official as saying "We canceled the Galaxy S21FE online unpacking, which was planned for mid-October," and said, "We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself."
The second reason for the possible cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be due to the strong sales performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 3; the phone is reportedly selling well beyond Samsung's expectations. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also uses the Snapdragon 888 chip and Samsung wants to use whatever inventory of the chip it has on the hot selling foldable instead of the Galaxy S21 FE.
If Samsung decides not to cancel the device, it could launch it in limited markets allowing the manufacturer to continue to save enough Snapdragon 888 chipsets for use on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If that is the case, we should show you the rumored specs for the Galaxy S21 FE which includes a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2340 resolution.