Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Android Release dates 5G

Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE 5G says company official

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE 5G says company official
A few days ago we told you that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had entered into mass production. The device has already encountered some delays and the global chip shortage supposedly caused the device to miss an August release date. On Sunday, a Korean-language report quoted a Samsung official as saying "We canceled the Galaxy S21FE online unpacking, which was planned for mid-October," and said, "We are reviewing the smartphone launch itself."

According to the report, there are two reasons why Samsung is thinking about cancelling the device. One reason is the global chip shortage which has phone manufacturers scrambling for chips for non-flagship models; the Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset built by Samsung Foundry using its 5nm process node. To keep the price down and still have the phone powered by a flagship chip, Samsung was said to be changing the design and display of the handset.

The second reason for the possible cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be due to the strong sales performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 3; the phone is reportedly selling well beyond Samsung's expectations. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also uses the Snapdragon 888 chip and Samsung wants to use whatever inventory of the chip it has on the hot selling foldable instead of the Galaxy S21 FE.

It seems that Samsung doesn't want to spread itself too thin and would prefer to focus its marketing dollars on the foldable unit. And the recent release of the iPhone 13 series and the upcoming Pixel 6 line might have Samsung concerned about whether the Galaxy S21 FE could stand out among the high-end models from Apple and Google.

If Samsung decides not to cancel the device, it could launch it in limited markets allowing the manufacturer to continue to save enough Snapdragon 888 chipsets for use on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If that is the case, we should show you the rumored specs for the Galaxy S21 FE which includes a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

If Samsung decides to go ahead and release the phone, a triple-camera system will reportedly appear on the back of the device (with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP Telephoto camera) while a 4370 mAh battery keeps the lights on and carries support for 45W fast charging. 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage are expected to be included. If the handset is scratched, obviously none of those specs apply.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

How you're forced to have Apple repair your busted iPhone display
by Alan Friedman,  0
How you're forced to have Apple repair your busted iPhone display
Annoying bugs are affecting the 5G iPhone 13 series and the latest iPad tablets
by Alan Friedman,  8
Annoying bugs are affecting the 5G iPhone 13 series and the latest iPad tablets
Google promotes the 5G Pixel 6 series with a full-page magazine ad
by Alan Friedman,  4
Google promotes the 5G Pixel 6 series with a full-page magazine ad
Majorly overhauled iPhones coming next year, foldable iPhone will be released in a few years: Gurman
by Anam Hamid,  15
Majorly overhauled iPhones coming next year, foldable iPhone will be released in a few years: Gurman
Pixel 6: Google's flagship challenges iPhone 13 with 5-year-old camera hardware
by Martin Filipov,  10
Pixel 6: Google's flagship challenges iPhone 13 with 5-year-old camera hardware
Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump
by Joshua Swingle,  64
Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless