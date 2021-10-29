One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 30
As of today, October 29, Samsung is officially rolling out the One UI 4 beta to both of the foldable Galaxies, as stated by xda-developers. Several users from South Korea and India have gone on the Samsung Community forums to share that they can now enroll in the beta program.
Samsung recently shared a two-part film on YouTube, which did an amazing job of showcasing these features, as well as the new look and feel of the OS. That includes redesigned widgets, which now have rounded corners, and recommended ones if you are into that kind of thing. In addition, dark mode is now applied to apps and widgets as well, and there is even an “Extra dim” mode for those night owls out there.
Of course, as with any beta, even though it can all appear to be working fine things can go to bug town pretty quickly, so keep that in mind if you decide to try it out. If you find yourself adventurous enough or simply don’t have the patience to wait for the official release, here is how to enroll for the One UI 4 beta:
Go to the Samsung Members app and log in using your Samsung account. Then, tap on “Notices”, and you should be able to see a button for enrolling. All you need to do after that is head to your phone’s Settings > Software update > Check for updates, and finally download and install the update.
