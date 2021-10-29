Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Samsung Software updates

One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
Recently, word got out that Samsung will soon release the beta version of One UI 4 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Well, the time has come for owners of the latest foldables to try out the upcoming new version of One UI if they feel particularly adventurous.

As of today, October 29, Samsung is officially rolling out the One UI 4 beta to both of the foldable Galaxies, as stated by xda-developers. Several users from South Korea and India have gone on the Samsung Community forums to share that they can now enroll in the beta program.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the update is codenamed F711BXXU2ZUJF, and for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it is F926BXXU1ZUJF. No matter which of the two phones you have, you will get the complete list of features that One UI 4 and Android 12 bring to the table.

Samsung recently shared a two-part film on YouTube, which did an amazing job of showcasing these features, as well as the new look and feel of the OS. That includes redesigned widgets, which now have rounded corners, and recommended ones if you are into that kind of thing. In addition, dark mode is now applied to apps and widgets as well, and there is even an “Extra dim” mode for those night owls out there.

Of course, as with any beta, even though it can all appear to be working fine things can go to bug town pretty quickly, so keep that in mind if you decide to try it out. If you find yourself adventurous enough or simply don’t have the patience to wait for the official release, here is how to enroll for the One UI 4 beta:

Go to the Samsung Members app and log in using your Samsung account. Then, tap on “Notices”, and you should be able to see a button for enrolling. All you need to do after that is head to your phone’s Settings > Software update > Check for updates, and finally download and install the update.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1800 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special Samsung $50 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$100off $950 Special Samsung $700off $350 Special Samsung $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Unpopular opinion: We need a portless iPhone 14
by Rado Minkov,  0
Unpopular opinion: We need a portless iPhone 14
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  35
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
Apple surpasses Xiaomi and becomes the second biggest phone manufacturer, catching up with Samsung
by Iskren Gaidarov,  4
Apple surpasses Xiaomi and becomes the second biggest phone manufacturer, catching up with Samsung
Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Check out this video of the full Google Play Store running on Windows 11
Instagram’s CEO is still pushing for a kids' version of the app
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Instagram’s CEO is still pushing for a kids' version of the app
Evidence emerges about the next Tensor chip and Pixel 5-like new device
by Anam Hamid,  0
Evidence emerges about the next Tensor chip and Pixel 5-like new device
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless