One UI 4 beta with Android 12 arrives to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Go to the Samsung Members app and log in using your Samsung account. Then, tap on “Notices”, and you should be able to see a button for enrolling. All you need to do after that is head to your phone’s Settings > Software update > Check for updates, and finally download and install the update. Samsung recently shared a two-part film on YouTube , which did an amazing job of showcasing these features, as well as the new look and feel of the OS. That includes redesigned widgets, which now have rounded corners, and recommended ones if you are into that kind of thing. In addition, dark mode is now applied to apps and widgets as well, and there is even an “Extra dim” mode for those night owls out there.Of course, as with any beta, even though it can all appear to be working fine things can go to bug town pretty quickly, so keep that in mind if you decide to try it out. If you find yourself adventurous enough or simply don’t have the patience to wait for the official release, here is how to enroll for the One UI 4 beta:Go to the Samsung Members app and log in using your Samsung account. Then, tap on “Notices”, and you should be able to see a button for enrolling. All you need to do after that is head to your phone’s Settings > Software update > Check for updates, and finally download and install the update.

Recently, word got out that Samsung will soon release the beta version of One UI 4 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Well, the time has come for owners of the latest foldables to try out the upcoming new version of One UI if they feel particularly adventurous.As of today, October 29, Samsung is officially rolling out the One UI 4 beta to both of the foldable Galaxies, as stated by. Several users from South Korea and India have gone on the Samsung Community forums to share that they can now enroll in the beta program.For the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the update is codenamed F711BXXU2ZUJF, and for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it is F926BXXU1ZUJF. No matter which of the two phones you have, you will get the complete list of features that One UI 4 and Android 12 bring to the table.