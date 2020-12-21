Samsung is giving Galaxy Z Flip 5G users a big reason to be thankful this Christmas
If history is any indication, the largest wireless service providers stateside could also be hard at work on optimizing all the performance improvements and UI tweaks developed by Google and Samsung for their respective Galaxy Z Flip 5G variants.
Even though time is certainly tight, we wouldn't be shocked to see at least one big US carrier kick off its own Android 11-based One UI 3.0 delivery by New Year's Eve. Given the... unconventional design of the Z Flip 5G, Samsung could well be working on some special OS enhancements to take advantage of the foldable experience, but for the most part, you should expect to receive pretty much the same stuff that Galaxy S20 and Note 20-series owners recently started getting.
We're talking everything from lock screen widget refinements to Quick Panel customization improvements, Digital Wellbeing enhancements, overhauled notifications, and many, many subtle UI revisions that come together to radically upgrade the user experience. Also, the latest (and greatest) security patches.