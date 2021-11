Android 12 update for the US Galaxy S21 models brings refresh rate bug, Samsung working on a fix

There is no amount of testing in limited batches that can predict what will happen when the One UI 4.0 interface versions is released to phones en masse, and the latest issue with the Galaxy S21 series display refresh rate lag is just another example. Many American owners of the phones in the S21 line started complaining that the official One UI 4.0 update broke their screens' refresh rate. As soon as they lifted their fingers off the display, the refresh rate defaults back to 60Hz, making interface animations and other dynamic elements appear laggy and stuttering.