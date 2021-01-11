Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Samsung Software updates 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 starts getting Android 11, One UI 3.0 in select regions

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Jan 11, 2021, 9:41 AM
Galaxy Z Fold 2 starts getting Android 11, One UI 3.0 in select regions
Lo and behold, Samsung is continuing its surprisingly good Android 11 rollout. The latest device to get Android 11 is none other than arguably the best foldable phone out there, the Samsung Z Fold 2, and aside from the latest version of Google's popular operating system, the update also brings the One UI 3.0 refresh for Samsung's own Android skin.

The update has been officially released in Germany so far, but other markets will certainly follow suit pretty soon. The firmware is rolling under the F916BXXU1CTLL build number and also includes the January 2021 security patch to safeguard you from all known Android vulnerabilities.

That said, credit should be given where it's due - Samsung has had an excellent track record with the Android 11 rollout so far and has updated most all of its flagship wares to the new software.

Thus, users of the foldable phone can now make use of most new Android 11 features, like a dedicated media player widget in the notification/quick settings shade, chat bubbles, dedicated messaging threads in the notifications, iOS-like one-time permissions.

Addiitonally, One UI 3.0 revamps Samsung's custom Android skin with new visuals and features that make it look more modern than ever. You can read more about the One UI 3.0 update in our dedicated review right here.

To check out if the update is already available for your particular Z Fold 2, you can manually check for it in the software update menu of your phone.

While you're waiting for the update to hit your phone, you can get up to date on the Galaxy S21 ahead of its January 14 announcement.

