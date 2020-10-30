More proof that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an S Pen, this time straight from Samsung



Dutch blog Let's Go Digital (translated Dutch blog Let's Go Digital (translated here ) has unearthed a patent that Samsung filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in April which suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a compartment towards the bottom right for housing a stylus, just like the Galaxy Note 20 does.



The patent also hints that Z Fold 3's S Pen will have similar dimensions to the Galaxy Note 20's stylus.







A while back it was reported that Fold 3's stylus will be different from Note 20's in that it will employ the Active Electrostatic (AES) A while back it was reported that Fold 3's stylus will be different from Note 20's in that it will employ the Active Electrostatic (AES) digitizer technology . Samsung is apparently considering the AES technology because it requires just one sensor for both pen and touch input, which makes it more suitable for a foldable display. Note series phones use the Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) tech which does not require an external power source for the stylus.



The patent only refers to an electromagnetic resonance stylus but that could be because it was filed months back and it appears that Samsung has only recently started considering the AES tech.



It was also reported earlier that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with a thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) so it's able to withstand pressure from the S Pen.



The phone could also be Samsung's first handset with an The phone could also be Samsung's first handset with an under-display camera (UDC). There has been some chatter that Samsung intends to make the Z series its primary flagship lineup and the addition of features such as a UDC and S Pen integration could surely play an integral part in helping the company achieve that aim.



