Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen

Anam Hamid
Oct 23, 2020, 4:24 PM
Samsung is hard at work to make the S Pen stylus work with next year's Galaxy Z Fold 3, reports South Korean publication The Elec citing market intelligence firm UBI Research.

The Galaxy Note series employs the Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) digitizer technology. When this tech is used, the display of the compatible device provides power to the pen. As a result, the stylus doesn't need a battery of its own, and this makes it slimmer and lighter. 

Galaxy Z Fold 3 may adopt the AES tech and a thicker UTG than the Z Fold 2


Since the display of a foldable phone is not as durable as that of a conventional phone, Samsung is apparently considering switching to the Active Electrostatic (AES) digitizer technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The thing with the EMR technology is that it needs two separate digitizers for finger and touch input. The AES tech, on the other hand, uses the same sensor as the touch sensor for both pen and finger input.

Since foldable displays are already quite complicated, it makes sense to use just one digitizer for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

And that's not all, as UBI Research also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) to withstand the pressure from the S Pen. The UTG on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is 30μm thick and Samsung is reportedly planning to double the thickness whilst also increasing the flexibility of the screen.

Per a previous report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be the first Samsung phone to feature an under-display camera. 

Other details remain sparse at the moment, but Samsung is apparently intent on making the Z series its new flagship lineup and the Z Fold 3 might outshine the Galaxy S21 series.

