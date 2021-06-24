$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 24, 2021, 5:01 AM
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 appeared in an FCC listing, confirming some rumored features of the upcoming foldable phone. The successor to the Z Fold 2 will be announced this summer. Here are the specs that were revealed.


The FCC listing revealed by MySmartPrice shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s model number is SM-F926U, and mostly lists the foldable phone's connectivity specifications. What is new, compared to its predecessor, is that the Z Fold 3 will have Ultra-wideband(UWB) technology.

UWB has been included in the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 series, so it is logical for Samsung to continue this trend with its foldable devices as well. Ultra-wideband technology is a radio technology that is put to use with location finding gadgets like the Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag+. The tags can be put pretty much anywhere and their batteries last a whole year.

Another new feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 confirmed by the listing is the support for S-Pen. The Samsung stylus has always been reserved for its Note phones, but with the Galaxy Note 21 sadly being canceled, the company has started bringing support to other devices. Previously, the Galaxy S21 Ultra got support for S-Pen, and now it looks like the Z Fold 3 will follow suit.
 

The S-Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 contributes to the rumors that Samsung finds the Note series no longer necessary, with its pretty new Fold series of devices now taking most of the company’s focus and resources.

As for the rest of the specs, previous reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a triple-camera setup similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The foldable will also most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The battery is reported to be a 4,275mAh unit.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in August, together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Previously it was reported that the 2021 Samsung foldable lineup will see a decrease in price. It was also reported that the two phones are already in production.

