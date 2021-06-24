Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB0
The FCC listing revealed by MySmartPrice shows the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s model number is SM-F926U, and mostly lists the foldable phone's connectivity specifications. What is new, compared to its predecessor, is that the Z Fold 3 will have Ultra-wideband(UWB) technology.
Another new feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 confirmed by the listing is the support for S-Pen. The Samsung stylus has always been reserved for its Note phones, but with the Galaxy Note 21 sadly being canceled, the company has started bringing support to other devices. Previously, the Galaxy S21 Ultra got support for S-Pen, and now it looks like the Z Fold 3 will follow suit.
The S-Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 contributes to the rumors that Samsung finds the Note series no longer necessary, with its pretty new Fold series of devices now taking most of the company’s focus and resources.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in August, together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Previously it was reported that the 2021 Samsung foldable lineup will see a decrease in price. It was also reported that the two phones are already in production.
