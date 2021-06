Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB

The S-Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 contributes to the rumors that Samsung finds the Note series no longer necessary, with its pretty new Fold series of devices now taking most of the company’s focus and resources.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in August, together with the The S-Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 contributes to the rumors that Samsung finds the Note series no longer necessary, with its pretty new Fold series of devices now taking most of the company’s focus and resources.As for the rest of the specs, previous reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a triple-camera setup similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The foldable will also most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The battery is reported to be a 4,275mAh unit.The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in August, together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Previously it was reported that the 2021 Samsung foldable lineup will see a decrease in price . It was also reported that the two phones are already in production

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 appeared in an FCC listing, confirming some rumored features of the upcoming foldable phone. The successor to the Z Fold 2 will be announced this summer. Here are the specs that were revealed.