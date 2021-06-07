$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The Galaxy S22 might not feature an under-display selfie cam

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 07, 2021, 2:59 AM

Although we expect the Galaxy S22 to be announced in early 2022, so it’s quite early for any confirmed information, leaks about the flagship phones have been accumulating on the web. Now, SamMobile reports the flagship S22 line will most likely not have an under-display camera as was believed earlier.

The under-display camera is reportedly not good enough for the Galaxy S22 flagships


Insiders from South Korea have told SamMobile that apparently, Samsung has decided not to go with the under-display camera system with the Galaxy S22. The South Korea-based tech giant was reportedly unsatisfied with the image quality, while at the same time, the capacity of production of this tech will be insufficient for the millions of S22 flagship units.

The same report states that despite not being on the Galaxy S22, the under-display camera will most likely be present on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as was previously reported. The outer display of the foldable will retain the punch hole.

Other leaks and rumors we have heard about the Galaxy S22 are that it will feature an upgraded periscope camera (for the Ultra model), a bigger primary camera, and a sensor-shift stabilization system. Additionally, the next Samsung-made SoC (probably Exynos 2200) will use an AMD GPU, which will increase rendering performance and quality. We expect this chip to power the Galaxy S22 outside of the US and Korea.

