Last-minute leak reveals very special Samsung Galaxy Z Flip edition





We're not talking about a short and vague teaser here, mind you, showing little details to build buzz without giving too much away, but rather a 30-second demonstration of essentially all the neat foldable tricks the unreleased handset is capable of.





Fashionistas rejoice!









The New York City-based menswear and womenswear brand actually teased this partnership officially a couple of weeks ago , somehow letting a promotional video running for a full two minutes and 20 seconds leak out on the interwebs just one day before the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is presumably unveiled.





Unfortunately, the somewhat eerie clip is frustratingly light on details about the actual product, focusing for far too long on a male model slowly walking towards the camera before finally pulling the modernized flip phone out of... thin air, looking at it for a few seconds, closing it, and putting it away in his inside jacket pocket. Granted, that's a nice reminder of how compact the Galaxy Z Flip can get, but the commercial only turns more bizarre from there.





Of course, this type of limited edition device is more for hardcore fans of high-fashion brands than people that care about specifications... or prices. Let's hope at least those people will be able to appreciate the newly leaked ad, as well as the red, white, and blue-striped back of the special Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. By the way, it looks like the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also get limited Thom Browne editions soon.

Pricing and availability









At that price, Samsung can't expect this thing to contribute much to the 2.5 million unit shipment goal reportedly set for the Z Flip this year, although that's not really the point. Instead, the idea is to offer people with more money than sense yet another opportunity to stand out from the crowd.









It'll be interesting to see if the phone's internals will be changed in any significant way to justify this absolutely insane rumored price gap. The non-luxury Galaxy Z Flip is widely expected to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a dual rear-facing camera setup, single 10MP selfie shooter, a 3,300mAh or so battery, and 4G LTE support only.





Apart from the memory and storage counts, we don't see what other upgrades Samsung may have in the pipeline to help Thom Browne fans feel good about themselves, so all in all, you could end up paying an extra 1,100 bucks or so for a logo.