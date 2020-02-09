Accessories Samsung Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on video leaks ahead of official reveal

by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 09, 2020, 1:32 AM
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on video leaks ahead of official reveal
Just about every piece of information about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds+ have been leaked earlier this week, so they don't have anything else to reveal on paper. It has become quite common for important devices to have their specs sheet leaked before they're officially introduced, and the Galaxy Buds+ were no exception.

From time to time, we get a bit more than just some specs listed on paper. Reputable leakster Roland Quandt managed to buy a pair of Galaxy Buds+ before their market release. He made a hands-on video explaining some of the features of earphones and how they can be paired with a smartphone.

He used an iPhone for this demo, which was possible since Samsung has already released the Galaxy Buds+ app in the App Store earlier this week. As expected, Samsung's upcoming buds are an upgrade over the current model, hopefully, not just on paper.

You can watch the video and listen to what Quandt has to say about the Galaxy Buds+ before they're going on sale next week, but here is a quick rundown of their features compared to the current model.



First off, the Galaxy Buds+ pack a much larger 85mAh battery, which means they should last for up 11 hours of playtime or up to 7.5 hours of talk time. If you add the charging case, you'll be getting 22 hours of playtime and 15 hours of talk time. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds offer just 6 hours of playtime (13 hours with charging case) and 5 hours of talk time (11 hours with charging case).

They have three mics instead of just two and they're fully compatible with iOS devices. The Galaxy Buds+ should be just $20 more expensive in the US, but in Europe, they'll cost around €170. However, it's worth noting that all Galaxy S20 pre-orders in Europe will come with a pair of free Galaxy Buds+ (blue).

