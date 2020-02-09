Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on video leaks ahead of official reveal

Roland Quandt

First off, the Galaxy Buds+ pack a much larger 85mAh battery, which means they should last for up 11 hours of playtime or up to 7.5 hours of talk time. If you add the charging case, you'll be getting 22 hours of playtime and 15 hours of talk time. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds offer just 6 hours of playtime (13 hours with charging case) and 5 hours of talk time (11 hours with charging case).They have three mics instead of just two and they're fully compatible with iOS devices. The Galaxy Buds+ should be just $20 more expensive in the US, but in Europe, they'll cost around €170. However, it's worth noting that all Galaxy S20 pre-orders in Europe will come with a pair of free Galaxy Buds+ (blue).