Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design

A different take on the foldable device format



Speaking of protection, Samsung appears to have added small pieces of rubber to the bottom corners which presumably shield the raised edge when the Galaxy Z Flip is closed. The upper-half of the rear side houses a dual-camera setup in the corner which is understood to include a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, both of which are believed to have been borrowed from the upcoming Galaxy S20.

An LED flash is placed next to the module and over on the right sits a tiny 1.06-inch AMOLED display. The secondary screen supports always-on technology and can be used to display notifications and other useful information such as the time, date, and weather.



It's believed Galaxy Z Flip buyers will also be able to use the display as a viewfinder for the rear camera, if they prefer to use it for selfies over the front-facing sensor.

Flagship internals are, unsurprisingly, included





The entire package is held together by what appears to be an aluminum frame and an adaption of the hinge used on the Galaxy Fold . The latter allows users to freely open the "lid" at an angle between 70 and 110 degrees, while the former is home to a USB-C port and speaker along the bottom, and a volume rocker and fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power key on the right.





Internally, Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 855+ leads the way in partnership with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage. Also present is Android 10 and One UI 2.1 alongside a very small 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging





Such a low battery capacity was inevitable considering the smartphone's design, but it does raise some serious concerns about battery life. After all, unlike the Galaxy Fold, users of the Galaxy Z Flip will have no other option but to use the 6.7-inch display virtually all the time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip announcement, release date, pricing





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be announced on Tuesday, February 11, alongside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds+. Pre-orders are expected to commence a few hours later before an eventual launch on Friday, February 14, across Europe and the United States.





Pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, but leaked information suggests the phone will retail somewhere between €1,400 and €1,500. On the opposite side of the Atlantic, it's believed Samsung is planning a $1,400 retail price point and AT&T exclusivity.





If true, the South Korean giant and its carrier partner are planning to either match or undercut rivals Motorola and Verizon, who are preparing to launch the Razr next month for $1,499. Samsung's phone arguably offers the best value for money, though, thanks to its flagship specs.

Corroborating leaked images published in mid-December, the premium device features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display that can be folded in half. It’s paired with a centered selfie camera and raised bezels designed to better protect the screen.