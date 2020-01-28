Samsung Android

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 28, 2020, 11:05 AM
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
With exactly two weeks to go until the next Unpacked event, Roland Quandt of WinFuture and Evan Blass have obtained a bunch of press renders that showcase Samsung’s next foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Z Flip – in all its glory.

A different take on the foldable device format


Corroborating leaked images published in mid-December, the premium device features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display that can be folded in half. It’s paired with a centered selfie camera and raised bezels designed to better protect the screen.

Speaking of protection, Samsung appears to have added small pieces of rubber to the bottom corners which presumably shield the raised edge when the Galaxy Z Flip is closed. The upper-half of the rear side houses a dual-camera setup in the corner which is understood to include a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, both of which are believed to have been borrowed from the upcoming Galaxy S20.

An LED flash is placed next to the module and over on the right sits a tiny 1.06-inch AMOLED display. The secondary screen supports always-on technology and can be used to display notifications and other useful information such as the time, date, and weather.

It's believed Galaxy Z Flip buyers will also be able to use the display as a viewfinder for the rear camera, if they prefer to use it for selfies over the front-facing sensor.

Flagship internals are, unsurprisingly, included


The entire package is held together by what appears to be an aluminum frame and an adaption of the hinge used on the Galaxy Fold. The latter allows users to freely open the "lid" at an angle between 70 and 110 degrees, while the former is home to a USB-C port and speaker along the bottom, and a volume rocker and fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power key on the right.

Internally, Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 855+ leads the way in partnership with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage. Also present is Android 10 and One UI 2.1 alongside a very small 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging.

Such a low battery capacity was inevitable considering the smartphone's design, but it does raise some serious concerns about battery life. After all, unlike the Galaxy Fold, users of the Galaxy Z Flip will have no other option but to use the 6.7-inch display virtually all the time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip announcement, release date, pricing


The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be announced on Tuesday, February 11, alongside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds+. Pre-orders are expected to commence a few hours later before an eventual launch on Friday, February 14, across Europe and the United States.

Pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, but leaked information suggests the phone will retail somewhere between €1,400 and €1,500. On the opposite side of the Atlantic, it's believed Samsung is planning a $1,400 retail price point and AT&T exclusivity.

If true, the South Korean giant and its carrier partner are planning to either match  or undercut rivals Motorola and Verizon, who are preparing to launch the Razr next month for $1,499. Samsung's phone arguably offers the best value for money, though, thanks to its flagship specs.


Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) OS: Android View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Octa-core, 2960 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

10 Comments

igorb81
Reply

1. igorb81

Posts: 80; Member since: Feb 27, 2012

I just fail to see the point for this device. And before anyone calls me names I have been using exclusively Samsung devices for many years.

posted on 43 min ago

Well-Manicured-Man
Reply

2. Well-Manicured-Man

Posts: 731; Member since: Jun 16, 2015

I tend to agree. It seems to be a device out of the category „it is technically possible, so I do it“.

posted on 34 min ago

User123456789
Reply

5. User123456789

Posts: 1370; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

This way you can have a 6.5" or 7" screen phone that wont have 1/4 or 1/3 of its body out of your pocket. Soon phones shorter than 6" tall will vanish.

posted on 24 min ago

cevon3239
Reply

8. cevon3239

Posts: 85; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

Well, there is a point to the device. It's for people who may want or like large devices, but want it to all be compact at the same time. If you don't see the point of it, then the point is simple. It is not a device for you. The fact of mentioning you use Samsung devices, doesn't make your opinion anymore or less relevant. I also use Samsung almost exclusively. It is a nice device that I may buy. Not because I need it, but because I might want it. It's different.

posted on 6 min ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1370; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

This should have been the fold since day 1. Instead of the tablet wannabe failure.

posted on 26 min ago

mcdanielvzw
Reply

4. mcdanielvzw

Posts: 57; Member since: Nov 10, 2016

As a Note user I see a point to this device. Give me something that's the size of a Razr, but the display of a Note. Why not?

posted on 26 min ago

LiveFaith
Reply

9. LiveFaith

Posts: 520; Member since: Jul 04, 2015

Slap that wacom in it Sammy. I like the look of the RAZR 10x better. But a folding Nore like this would be a dream machine!

posted on 5 min ago

Joosty
Reply

6. Joosty

Posts: 495; Member since: Mar 14, 2013

Kinda cute

posted on 16 min ago

surethom
Reply

7. surethom

Posts: 1753; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

Very nice but that ultra small front screen is a massive turn off, the Motorola razer front screen looks way more practical for notifications.

posted on 11 min ago

cevon3239
Reply

10. cevon3239

Posts: 85; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

That screen is just for notification. How big does it need to be? Just because moto made it bigger, that doesn't mean its better. You just need a s pool ace to get an alert. It wasn't meant to be for reading a notification.

posted on 5 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs and size vs prices pre-release comparison
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless