Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
A different take on the foldable device format
Corroborating leaked images published in mid-December, the premium device features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display that can be folded in half. It’s paired with a centered selfie camera and raised bezels designed to better protect the screen.
Speaking of protection, Samsung appears to have added small pieces of rubber to the bottom corners which presumably shield the raised edge when the Galaxy Z Flip is closed. The upper-half of the rear side houses a dual-camera setup in the corner which is understood to include a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, both of which are believed to have been borrowed from the upcoming Galaxy S20.
An LED flash is placed next to the module and over on the right sits a tiny 1.06-inch AMOLED display. The secondary screen supports always-on technology and can be used to display notifications and other useful information such as the time, date, and weather.
It's believed Galaxy Z Flip buyers will also be able to use the display as a viewfinder for the rear camera, if they prefer to use it for selfies over the front-facing sensor.
Flagship internals are, unsurprisingly, included
Internally, Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 855+ leads the way in partnership with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage. Also present is Android 10 and One UI 2.1 alongside a very small 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip announcement, release date, pricing
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be announced on Tuesday, February 11, alongside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds+. Pre-orders are expected to commence a few hours later before an eventual launch on Friday, February 14, across Europe and the United States.
Pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, but leaked information suggests the phone will retail somewhere between €1,400 and €1,500. On the opposite side of the Atlantic, it's believed Samsung is planning a $1,400 retail price point and AT&T exclusivity.
If true, the South Korean giant and its carrier partner are planning to either match or undercut rivals Motorola and Verizon, who are preparing to launch the Razr next month for $1,499. Samsung's phone arguably offers the best value for money, though, thanks to its flagship specs.
10 Comments
1. igorb81
Posts: 80; Member since: Feb 27, 2012
posted on 43 min ago 0
2. Well-Manicured-Man
Posts: 731; Member since: Jun 16, 2015
posted on 34 min ago 0
5. User123456789
Posts: 1370; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 24 min ago 4
8. cevon3239
Posts: 85; Member since: Jan 01, 2020
posted on 6 min ago 0
3. User123456789
Posts: 1370; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 26 min ago 0
4. mcdanielvzw
Posts: 57; Member since: Nov 10, 2016
posted on 26 min ago 5
9. LiveFaith
Posts: 520; Member since: Jul 04, 2015
posted on 5 min ago 0
6. Joosty
Posts: 495; Member since: Mar 14, 2013
posted on 16 min ago 2
7. surethom
Posts: 1753; Member since: Mar 04, 2009
posted on 11 min ago 0
10. cevon3239
Posts: 85; Member since: Jan 01, 2020
posted on 5 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):