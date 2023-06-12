Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery and charging: our expectations
Samsung's Galaxy Flip phones are among the best foldables on the market. They pack a stylish design, high-end performance, and good cameras.
However, one of their biggest downsides is that they aren't exactly battery champs. And since the announcement of Samsung's all-new clamshell foldable is most likely very near, with Samsung confirming it will have an Unpacked event this July, you are probably wondering whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a better battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
We must point out that there is no official information from Samsung about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery size and life at the moment. So we currently only have rumors and hearsay. However, we will update this article as soon as Samsung reveals any information about the battery specs and life of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have better battery life?
Yes, chances are high that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have slightly better battery life. Rumor has it that Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable will have the same 3,700mAh battery as its predecessor but is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is slightly more power efficient compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The increased power efficiency could result in better battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
How much battery will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have?
According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3,700mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with a 3,700mAh battery, so if this ends up true, then Samsung's Flip phone won't receive a battery capacity upgrade this year.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have wireless charging?
Yes, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to have wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features wireless charging support, and it makes sense for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to also offer wireless charging. As for the charging speed, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to have the same charging speed as its predecessor, which is 10W.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have reverse wireless charging?
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely have reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has reverse wireless charging, and it doesn't make sense for Samsung to remove this useful feature on its newer Galaxy Z Flip 5. We also think the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will support 4.5W, just like its predecessor.
What charger will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 use?
According to the rumor mill, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have 25W wired charging support. This means you will need a compatible charger of at least 25W in order to take advantage of the Z Flip 5's maximum charging speed. Of course, don't expect to find one in the Galaxy Z Flip 5's retail box. Most manufacturers don't ship charging bricks with their high-end smartphones anymore.
How fast will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 charge?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be able to fully charge its battery in about 86 minutes if the phone packs a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the same battery and charging speed, and it needs about 1 hour and 26 minutes to fill its tank.
