Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen

It's not uncommon for real-world images of unreleased smartphones to show up ahead of time and today, a live image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been posted online.





Leaked renders and rumors have already given us a good idea of what the Flip 5 will look like but today is the first time that we get to see the real deal. Tipster @Tech_Reve has shared an image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and since it's inside of a case and in the folded state, we don't get to see the full design. But the image shows a highly awaited upgrade: the larger cover display.





While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is certainly one of the best foldable phones that you can buy today, its 1.9 inches outer screen isn't all that useful and only shows you key info, notifications, quick settings, and a few other things.









And now that rival phones with much larger cover displays are out, the Flip 4's external screen almost looks cramped. This is allegedly going to change with the Flip 5.





The Flip 5 apparently has a 3.4-inches outer display and takes up the better part of the upper outer half of the screen, extending slightly downwards alongside the camera array. Samsung has also changed the camera alignment from vertical to horizontal.





The screen is folder-shaped and visibly bigger than the Flip 4's small screen. The leaked image seems to corroborate rumors that said the phone would fold flat without a gap and this gives it a sleek look. This has supposedly been made possible by the new waterdrop hinge which will also be adopted by the Galaxy Z Fold 5. There might be a downside to it though





There is apparently a BMW keyfob besides the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and whether this was intentional and hints at a future special edition model is not known.









The cover screen will allegedly not just be physically bigger, it will also let you run full versions of popular apps like Google Maps and Google Messages.





Samsung has confirmed that its next foldable phones will be revealed in July.