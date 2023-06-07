There's a downside to Fold 5 and Flip 5 creaseless design that might not be worth it





Prolific leaker @Tech_Reve claims that the new waterdrop hinge, along with changes such as a slightly different design, reduction in weight, and waterproofing support, will affect how the hinge currently works.









The hinges inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 allow them to fold into various positions. The free-stop hinge is what makes it possible to put them in the L-shaped Flex mode position which moves content to the top half of the display and controls to the bottom portion.





@Tech_Reve says that the Fold 5 and Flip 5 don't perform the free stop function as smoothly as the 2022 models.





They didn't reveal the specifics so it's hard to say how exactly the workings of the hinge would be impacted. Regardless, the flexibility to open and lock Samsung's fourth-gen foldable phones at any angle within the range was one of the best things about them and it's little touches like these that made them the best foldable phones for most people.





On the bright side, it's not like the function is completely going away and besides, the new design will let Samsung address one of the biggest complaints users have with its phones: the crease that runs down the center of the screen.





Samsung has pretty much confirmed the rumored late July date for its next Unpacked event where the new foldable phone, its next watches, and Tab S9 tablet series will be unveiled.



