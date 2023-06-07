These key Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs make Samsung's next-gen foldable sound mighty familiar
How excited are you about the two foldable devices Samsung has just confirmed for an undoubtedly glamorous Unpacked announcement in Seoul "late" next month? If you need a little nudge in the direction desired by the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak is... unlikely to do the trick.
That's because the key specifications gathered by the usually reliable Yogesh Brar from existent reports and presumably his own inside sources are in almost no way surprising and virtually identical to what the Z Flip 4 brought to the table nearly a year ago... with a couple of worthy but previously detailed exceptions.
Two big upgrades and little else to note
Before getting into a short head-to-head comparison between 2022's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 5, let us quickly list all of the features tipped for the latter model today:
- Main 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- Secondary 3.4-inch AMOLED screen with HD resolution;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor;
- 8GB RAM;
- 128/256GB storage options;
- 12 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- Android 13 with One UI 5.1 software;
- 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.
Just as rumored and suggested a few times before, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to "borrow" its primary screen, memory, storage, camera, and battery specs from its reasonably popular and reasonably well-reviewed predecessor.
That's definitely a little disappointing to hear but also far from shocking, possibly helping Samsung keep the $999 starting price unchanged despite a tough economic climate, a vastly improved chipset, and especially a substantially enlarged cover display.
The external screen of the Z Flip 4 (left) is shown here next to the secondary display of the Z Flip 5 (right).
The secondary 3.4-inch panel is likely to sport a very decent resolution of around 750 x 720 pixels, mind you, while the primary foldable screen will probably "settle" for the same 2640 x 1080 pixel count of its forerunner.
The unchanged battery capacity, meanwhile, will allow Samsung to further refine an already stunning design by slightly reducing the overall product weight, and more importantly, getting rid of the small but annoying hinge gap of generations past.
The apparent lack of upgrades in the charging, rear camera, storage, and memory departments is a tad harder to justify and forgive, especially if there will be no 12GB RAM option this time around, which... doesn't really make sense and is probably a simple accidental omission on Yogesh Brar's part.
But wait, there's more
Or at least we hope there is. After all, a candidate for the title of best phone money can buy (and especially a foldable candidate) has to be greater than the sum of (a few of) its parts, and there are obviously things about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 not included in the spec sheet above.
While a few of these missing details, like the front-facing camera and wireless charging speeds, are also unlikely to be improved in a meaningful way, real-life battery endurance numbers could well rise thanks to a faster and more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks very familiar yet also radically different in these leaked renders from a little while back.
Then there's the overall software experience, which is also very likely to be enhanced considerably, at least in relation to the much larger and more versatile cover screen.
In terms of design and durability, we have reason to expect an expanded color palette with eye-catching new blue, green, platinum, and yellow flavors to be added to your main beige, gray, light green, and light pink hues, as well as dust resistance added to the existent water protection of the Z Flip 4 for an unrivaled (in the foldable segment) combined IP58 rating.
