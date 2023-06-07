These key Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs make Samsung's next-gen foldable sound mighty familiar





That's because the key specifications gathered by the usually reliable Yogesh Brar from existent reports and presumably his own inside sources are in almost no way surprising and virtually identical to what the Z Flip 4 brought to the table nearly a year ago... with a couple of worthy but previously detailed exceptions.

Two big upgrades and little else to note









Main 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Secondary 3.4-inch AMOLED screen with HD resolution;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor;

8GB RAM;

128/256GB storage options;

12 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system;

Android 13 with One UI 5.1 software;

3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.



Just as rumored and suggested a few times before, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to "borrow" its primary screen, memory, storage, camera, and battery specs from its reasonably popular and reasonably well-reviewed predecessor.













The secondary 3.4-inch panel is likely to sport a very decent resolution of around 750 x 720 pixels, mind you, while the primary foldable screen will probably "settle" for the same 2640 x 1080 pixel count of its forerunner.





The unchanged battery capacity, meanwhile, will allow Samsung to further refine an already stunning design by slightly reducing the overall product weight, and more importantly, getting rid of the small but annoying hinge gap of generations past.





The apparent lack of upgrades in the charging, rear camera, storage, and memory departments is a tad harder to justify and forgive, especially if there will be no 12GB RAM option this time around, which... doesn't really make sense and is probably a simple accidental omission on Yogesh Brar's part.

But wait, there's more









and more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While a few of these missing details, like the front-facing camera and wireless charging speeds, are also unlikely to be improved in a meaningful way, real-life battery endurance numbers could well rise thanks to a fastermore frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.









Then there's the overall software experience, which is also very likely to be enhanced considerably, at least in relation to the much larger and more versatile cover screen.





In terms of design and durability, we have reason to expect an expanded color palette with eye-catching new blue, green, platinum, and yellow flavors to be added to your main beige, gray, light green, and light pink hues, as well as dust resistance added to the existent water protection of the Z Flip 4 for an unrivaled (in the foldable segment) combined IP58 rating.