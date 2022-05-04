The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
Rumors now point to the possibility for a bigger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Originally brought to light by DSCC’s Ross Young via a tweet, the possible leak claims that the Flip 4’s cover screen size be upwards of 2 inches, greater than the current 1.9 inches of the Flip 3.
While the precise measurement remains unknown, this speculation about the bump up in cover screen size is just the latest of a series of rumors surrounding the much-anticipated foldable.
Unlike its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 is nearly unusable when folded under most circumstances. Ultimately, the main benefit of the foldable screen for the Flip comes into play only when the phone is not actively being used - namely, the compact size.
By no means does that mean that users necessarily struggle to find a reason to buy the Flip - it is, after all, a great smartphone, with a stunning design. For many, its merits alone are enough to warrant a purchase. For the general user, however, given the number of constraints that foldables naturally come with, it takes more to justify the steep price.
Perhaps, this increase in cover screen size could be the move that makes a truly mainstream foldable. At the very least, this continues the trend of improving the quality of the cover screens across generations of Samsung Z foldables. If anything, it is a step in the right direction.
If true, this has a number of implications for the Galaxy Z Flip lineup as a whole. For once, with greater screen real estate comes the possibility of expanding the capabilities of the cover display, which could increase the benefits of the foldable form-factor.
Given the premium price tag, for many it makes little sense to invest in a foldable smartphone if they will be using it as a regular one for the vast majority of the time. This is what makes the Flip a somewhat niche product in the first place.
