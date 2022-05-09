Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than expected





The leaker says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer a total capacity of 4,400mAh, which is the same as the previous generation. A regulatory filing had earlier revealed that the phone would get the same charging speed of 25W as its predecessor.









Ice also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a battery capacity of 3,700mAh. All three previous Z Flip phones came with 3,300mAh cells and battery life has been a sore point for Samsung's clamshell handsets. A recent report had claimed that the battery capacity would be bumped up by only 100mAh, which wouldn't be a meaningful increase.





Needless to say, an increase of 400mAh would have a more profound effect on battery life and if you are wondering which of the two leaks to believe, Ice is 100 percent confident about his scoop. That said, nothing in official until Samsung confirms it.





Samsung's smaller flip phones have proven to be more successful than the Fold handsets, and a bigger battery could increase the chances of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 becoming the best foldable handset of 2022





It looks like you will also be able to recharge the phone faster, as the Flip 4 will apparently be armed with 25W charging. For comparison, the Flip 3 supports 15W charging.





Both phones were earlier expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus , but with rumors now saying that the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may be delayed, we wonder if Samsung's plans will be affected.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will allegedly be faster and more energy-friendly than the 8 Gen 1 and this should theoretically help boost battery life. The chip will apparently be mated with the faster UFS 4.0 storage standard for better performance.





As for the rest of the specs, the Flip 4 is rumored to feature a bigger external display than the Flip 3 and the Fold 4 may be equipped with better cameras. Samsung is expected to reveal the phones in August.