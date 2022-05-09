 Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than expected - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than expected

Samsung Android
Anam Hamid
Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than was expected
Rumors around Samsung's next foldable phones are intensifying. Venerated leaker Ice Universe has today revealed the battery capacities for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

The leaker says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer a total capacity of 4,400mAh, which is the same as the previous generation. A regulatory filing had earlier revealed that the phone would get the same charging speed of 25W as its predecessor.


Ice also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a battery capacity of 3,700mAh. All three previous Z Flip phones came with 3,300mAh cells and battery life has been a sore point for Samsung's clamshell handsets. A recent report had claimed that the battery capacity would be bumped up by only 100mAh, which wouldn't be a meaningful increase.

Needless to say, an increase of 400mAh would have a more profound effect on battery life and if you are wondering which of the two leaks to believe, Ice is 100 percent confident about his scoop. That said, nothing in official until Samsung confirms it.

Samsung's smaller flip phones have proven to be more successful than the Fold handsets, and a bigger battery could increase the chances of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 becoming the best foldable handset of 2022.

It looks like you will also be able to recharge the phone faster, as the Flip 4 will apparently be armed with 25W charging. For comparison, the Flip 3 supports 15W charging.

Both phones were earlier expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, but with rumors now saying that the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may be delayed, we wonder if Samsung's plans will be affected.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will allegedly be faster and more energy-friendly than the 8 Gen 1 and this should theoretically help boost battery life. The chip will apparently be mated with the faster UFS 4.0 storage standard for better performance. 

As for the rest of the specs, the Flip 4 is rumored to feature a bigger external display than the Flip 3 and the Fold 4 may be equipped with better cameras. Samsung is expected to reveal the phones in August.
Story Timeline
4 stories
09 May, 2022
Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than expected
05 May, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
01 May, 2022
Z Flip 4 may finally address the biggest problem with Samsung's flip phones
17 Nov, 2021
Galaxy Z Fold 4 could finally appeal to mainstream premium users with flagship cameras
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless