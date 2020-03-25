Verizon Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung's newest mid-range tablet comes with a premium design, 4G LTE, and a reasonable price

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2020, 12:41 PM
Samsung has been reportedly preparing not one and not two but three different Android tablets for a little while now, with the least impressive member of this 2020 trio unceremoniously going official earlier today and fetching a very reasonable $279.99 on the company already.

That makes the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) slightly pricier than an entry-level 32GB storage configuration of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), although that's not an entirely fair comparison. While the larger slate from last year comes with Wi-Fi support only at $229.99, the 8.4-inch model released today costs $279.99 in an LTE-enabled variant designed specifically for Verizon use.

Curiously enough, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is not available without built-in cellular connectivity just yet, while AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular-specific versions supporting 4G LTE speeds should go on sale at some point "in the coming weeks."


Billed as a "nice and reasonable family friendly tablet" you can rely on when you need to get away... "to the backyard or rooftop" in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing recommendations, Samsung's latest mid-ranger runs an unspecified version of Android (so, not Android 10, most likely) while packing an unspecified octa-core processor (so, not a very fast one, presumably).

But the display looks pretty great on paper, at a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and the same goes for the 10-hour battery life rating, as well as the surround sound-capable dual speakers enhancing your entertainment experience in the living room... or on your building's rooftop. 

Compact and slim, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) tips the scales at a little over 300 grams while measuring roughly 7mm in depth and rocking an almost surprisingly premium metal build. Under the hood, the budget-friendly Android slate also comes with 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space, at least in this particular LTE-capable "Mocha" model for Verizon. 

All in all, this thing certainly looks better than the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), thanks primarily to its significantly thinner bezels allowing it to squeeze a larger (and sharper) screen into an overall smaller body.

