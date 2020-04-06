Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) expands to T-Mobile with 4G LTE support

T-Mobile Verizon Samsung Android Tablets

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2020, 10:22 AM
Samsung's newest Android slate (no, not that one, but the one that was actually officially unveiled with minimal fanfare a couple of weeks ago) is an aptly named Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) with a sharp 8.4-inch display in tow and a reasonable price point in an LTE-enabled variant.

Curiously enough, the mid-range tablet made its unceremonious debut on its manufacturer's US website late last month in a single Verizon-specific "Mocha" model that has since become available directly from the nation's largest wireless service provider as well.

The same Mocha flavor can now also be purchased with built-in cellular connectivity for T-Mobile's 4G LTE network, although the "Un-carrier" is weirdly listing the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) on its official website as backordered and estimated to ship no sooner than May 30. The delivery window is uncharacteristically wide too, extending all the way through June 22, while Samsung says to expect the tablet on your doorstep "by May 13" if you order it right now.

The difference is the device manufacturer will charge you $284.99, compared to the $264 you can pay outright at Magenta or even split into 24 monthly installments of $11 a pop. It's perhaps needless to highlight the T-Mobile-specific variant is identical to the aforementioned Verizon-compatible model that costs 280 bucks at both Samsung and Verizon.

In addition to LTE support, the relatively affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) also has an almost surprisingly premium design going for it, with thin bezels and a robust metal build. A respectable octa-core Exynos 7904 processor is found under the hood alongside 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space, with a 5,000mAh battery in charge of keeping the lights on for "over" 10 hours of "typical" usage.

All in all, the quality/price ratio looks pretty solid on paper, although we're fairly certain there's a number of bargain hunters currently reading us and wondering what's up with the Wi-Fi-only version of the 8.4-inch new Galaxy Tab A. The truth is we have no idea, but we fully expect a (low-key) US release for that in the near future too.

