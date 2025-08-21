Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Google's hot new Pixel Watch 4 makes the Pixel Watch 3 look like a must-buy at a cool $100 discount

Don't think you can wait until October for the Pixel Watch 4? Why not buy the Pixel Watch 3 instead right now?

Google Pixel Watch 3
Are you looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your Android phone this back-to-school season? Last year's Pixel Watch 3 is... probably not it, especially after last month's Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launch and yesterday's Pixel Watch 4 announcement.

But there's at least one big reason why you should strongly consider choosing the older Google-made Wear OS device over its sequel. And that is you can actually get the Pixel Watch 3 on your wrist very quickly if you order it today on Amazon rather than having to wait until October (!!!) for the Pixel Watch 4 to start shipping.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$100 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$100 off (22%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$100 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is obviously cheaper than its successor too, currently fetching $100 under its list prices with and without standalone cellular connectivity and in both 41 and 45mm case sizes. The most affordable model, with a small case and no 4G LTE support, normally costs $349.99, so with this $100 discount, it's almost as cheap as Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Watch 7 from 2024.

Before pulling the trigger, you should know that the Pixel Watch 3 has been available at an even lower price a couple of times in recent months, but there's no guarantee those deals will ever come back, let alone be further improved.

While recent history suggests that the intelligent timepiece might stick around until next year (or even longer) at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as the official Google Store itself, a permanent and sudden discontinuation could also happen at any moment.


So, yes, you should probably hurry and take advantage of these latest promotions given that the Pixel Watch 4 doesn't bring many radical improvements to the table. Yes, the battery life and charging speeds are slightly better, there's a bit of extra screen real estate in there, as well as slimmer bezels and enhanced brightness, but if you ask me, that's not worth $100 more and a month and a half of waiting around.

Not when our comprehensive Pixel Watch 3 review praised this bad boy for its stylish design, solid overall performance, all-day comfort, and display quality, all of which are key strengths that have undoubtedly stood the test of time.

