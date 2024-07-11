Samsung confirms 'there will be a Galaxy Tab S10 series' available by the end of 2024
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Between the (admittedly boring-looking) Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, two already controversial additions to the AirPods-rivaling Galaxy Buds roster, two new smartwatches with vastly different target audiences, and one ring to rule them all, it's safe to say Samsung's latest Unpacked event has been... pretty jam-packed.
But the Korea-based tech giant did still leave one important product category out of yesterday's launch party entirely. We're talking about tablets, which could get a separate unveiling of some sort at some point by the end of the year instead.
Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is (obviously) coming (relatively) soon, as confirmed by a company representative in an exclusive talk with Android Authority shortly after the formal debut of all of those devices mentioned above.
How many new iPad alternatives are in the works?
Unfortunately, the answer to that question remains unknown. All we know for sure is that "there will be a Tab S10 series" (which no one really doubted in the first place), and that said series is set to be made "available before the end of the year."
That's this year, of course, which is another thing we strongly suspected but couldn't exactly vouch for prior to today. Android tablets, mind you, don't always adhere to the same predictable upgrade cycles and launch schedules as most high-end smartphones out there.
The Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra are scary big and powerful. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Galaxy Tab S9 trio, for instance, was unveiled roughly this time last year, which may have made some folks expect to see the Tab S10 family announced alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 this week. But the Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra saw daylight in February 2022, preceded by the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ around 16 months earlier.
If the Tab S10 lineup were to come 16 or 17 months after the Tab S9, a launch together with the Galaxy S25 handset roster in January 2025 would fit rather neatly, but apparently that's not Samsung's intention. Alas, the company is unwilling to share a more precise timeline right now than "this year", leaving the door open for any and all theories ranging from August to December.
An announcement alongside the Galaxy S24 FE in September or October is probably our safest bet at the moment, but until Samsung gives us more than today's vague statement, we'd rather not push the (temporal) speculation too far.
What we're willing to speculate on and briefly discuss is the recent rumor calling for the Galaxy Tab S10 family to consist of Plus and Ultra variants but no "base" model. That continues to feel unlikely, but weirder things have happened in the tablet world, so it's probably wise to not rule out any theory presented by a (semi) reliable source or industry pundit.
Is Samsung preparing a big change for the Tab S10 series?
If you're at least somewhat familiar with the premium Galaxy Tab S line, you might think you know exactly what to expect from this year's sequels to the gorgeous S9+ and S9 Ultra. But perhaps the most predictable component of them all could prove to be supplied by a different company than the one you have in mind.
The Tab S10 Ultra definitely looks familiar at a first glance in these leaked renders from a little while ago.
Instead of a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Samsung is likely to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus silicon for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. That would be an unprecedented move aimed at reducing production costs while keeping raw power standards up, and if it pans out, the switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek chips is very likely to extend to the Tab S10 Ultra and possibly to the Galaxy S25 series as well (at least in certain markets).
It's probably too early to know for sure, but a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a slightly lower price, a similarly powerful processor, equally stunning design, breathtaking display, and impressive memory and storage options as the Tab S9 Ultra could well provide stiffer competition for Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros in the race for the best tablet crown.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: