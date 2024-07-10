The Galaxy Watch 7 is official: nice upgrades all around!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 brings AI to your wrist





New Exynos W1000 - 3nm, 30% more power efficiency

AI smart replies, AI welness analysis, AI workout suggestions

Sleep tracking enhanced with AI for deeper analysis

New reading — AGEs index

Double pinch gesture for hands-free operation

Watch 7 price: $299.99 (40mm), $349.99 (44mm)





Galaxy Watch 7 comes in a circular case, as before, and is slightly thicker than the Watch 6. It still has a touch area around the sides that simulates a rotating bezel, so you don't need to swipe across the screen to interact with the UI. But we now also have a double-pinch gesture to control the Watch or even the Galaxy phone that's connected to it — an easy, hands-free answer or reject call, for example.





The 1.3-inch and1.5-inch displays (40 and 44 mm models) can hit 2000 nits peak brightness, as before, for added comfort in terms of outdoor visibility. The Samsung clasp for band-swapping makes a return, meaning you will be able to use old and new straps for your Galaxy Watch 7 .





New health and fitness tracking features

The Galaxy Watch 7 eagerly brings Galaxy AI with the One UI 6 Watch. It uses advanced algorithms to track overall wellness for both fitness and preventative purposes.

New Sleep Score - enhanced with AI and now measuring movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) index - measures biological aging based on dietary habits and lifestyle

Race mode - compare your current and best running/cycling workouts in real time, as if "racing against oneself"





These join an already robust selection of wellness tracking — from ECG and blood pressure to irregular heart rhythm notifications, to sleep apnea detection.



Samsung's One UI 6 Watch OS has become quite a robust system, with plenty of watch faces and apps to choose from, and of course – watch face widgets. The new Exynos W1000 processor sounds like a very good upgrade, too — with 3 times faster CPU and 30% better energy efficiency compared to the Watch 6, we might just get a Watch 7 that feels snappy and extremely fun to use.





One last upgrade — the Watch 7 now has a dual-frequency GPS system for super-accurate tracking, even in dense areas. The full list of the sensors includes aforementioned Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), a Temperature Sensor, an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and a Light Sensor.



Galaxy Watch 7 release and pre-order details





Watch 7 pre-order start: July 10

Watch 7 release date: July 24

Free band included