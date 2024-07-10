Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Galaxy Watch 7 is official: nice upgrades all around!
Samsung has launched the summer Unpacked event and, as expected, announced new wearables on it — the Galaxy Ring is now something we can actually buy, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has joined the premium smartwatch fray, and the Galaxy Watch 7 is here to give us a nice upgrade over last year's Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 brings AI to your wrist


  • New Exynos W1000 - 3nm, 30% more power efficiency
  • AI smart replies, AI welness analysis, AI workout suggestions
  • Sleep tracking enhanced with AI for deeper analysis
  • New reading — AGEs index
  • Double pinch gesture for hands-free operation
  • Watch 7 price: $299.99 (40mm), $349.99 (44mm) 

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in a circular case, as before, and is slightly thicker than the Watch 6. It still has a touch area around the sides that simulates a rotating bezel, so you don't need to swipe across the screen to interact with the UI. But we now also have a double-pinch gesture to control the Watch or even the Galaxy phone that's connected to it — an easy, hands-free answer or reject call, for example.

The 1.3-inch and1.5-inch displays (40 and 44 mm models) can hit 2000 nits peak brightness, as before, for added comfort in terms of outdoor visibility. The Samsung clasp for band-swapping makes a return, meaning you will be able to use old and new straps for your Galaxy Watch 7.

New health and fitness tracking features


The Galaxy Watch 7 eagerly brings Galaxy AI with the One UI 6 Watch. It uses advanced algorithms to track overall wellness for both fitness and preventative purposes. 

  • New Sleep Score - enhanced with AI and now measuring movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate
  • Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) index - measures biological aging based on dietary habits and lifestyle
  • Race mode - compare your current and best running/cycling workouts in real time, as if "racing against oneself"

These join an already robust selection of wellness tracking — from ECG and blood pressure to irregular heart rhythm notifications, to sleep apnea detection. 

Samsung's One UI 6 Watch OS has become quite a robust system, with plenty of watch faces and apps to choose from, and of course – watch face widgets. The new Exynos W1000 processor sounds like a very good upgrade, too — with 3 times faster CPU and 30% better energy efficiency compared to the Watch 6, we might just get a Watch 7 that feels snappy and extremely fun to use.

One last upgrade — the Watch 7 now has a dual-frequency GPS system for super-accurate tracking, even in dense areas. The full list of the sensors includes aforementioned Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), a Temperature Sensor, an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and a Light Sensor.

Galaxy Watch 7 release and pre-order details


  • Watch 7 pre-order start: July 10
  • Watch 7 release date: July 24
  • Free band included

The Galaxy Watch 7 models are now ready to be pre-ordered, with their launch scheduled for July 24.

