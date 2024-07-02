



This latter addition to the Fan Edition roster is likely to go official at some point this fall, at least based on its predecessor's release schedule, and after starring in a very revealing (and very trustworthy) This latter addition to the Fan Edition roster is likely to go official at some point this fall, at least based on its predecessor's release schedule, and after starring in a very revealing (and very trustworthy) visual leak a few weeks back , the presumably inexpensive high-end handset is today in the spotlight again.

Not all color options are created equal





With over 25 years of experience in the display industry and a number of years now spent spoiling the launch parties of many tech giants like Samsung , Ross Young is obviously known and admired for a lot of things across social media and websites like PhoneArena these days.





Galaxy S24 FE, this is But if there's one thing Young routinely does better than any other leaker, tipster, or industry expert, that's undoubtedly to reveal an unannounced smartphone's full color palette. For theFE, this is purportedly how said palette will look





Black;

Gray;

Light blue;

Light green;

Yellow.



How would that differ from the Galaxy S23 FE 's color options? Well, let's list those out too, and we'll let you decide for yourselves:





Mint;

Cream;

Graphite;

Purple;

Indigo;

Tangerine.



Yes, "graphite" is basically the same thing as black, while mint and light green could definitely be similar. But "light blue" is a totally different thing from both purple and indigo, gray certainly sounds like a far less exciting shade than "cream", and yellow... could prove to be an interesting replacement for tangerine if it's bright and vibrant enough.









Still, we can't help but feel underwhelmed by what Samsung is reportedly preparing for the S24 FE in the chromatics department. Hopefully, there's still one or two hues in the pipeline that the company is keeping under wraps ahead of a limited commercial run of some sort in the fall.





Of those five colorways, by the way, Ross Young expects black to hold the "highest volume", which essentially means that will be the easiest model to buy once the Galaxy S24 FE becomes available. Because black never goes out of style, that's a completely unsurprising decision on Samsung's part, although it remains to be seen if perhaps demand will exceed the company's supply for that delicious-sounding yellow flavor, for instance.

A refined design with more screen real estate





Galaxy S24 FE in a nutshell for you, at least if those leaked renders from last month prove 100 percent accurate. In the absence of a complete spec sheet, we'll assume that Samsung plans to differentiate this device from the 6.4-inch That's theFE in a nutshell for you, at least if those leaked renders from last month prove 100 percent accurate. In the absence of a complete spec sheet, we'll assume that Samsung plans to differentiate this device from the 6.4-inch Galaxy S23 FE mainly with a larger 6.65-inch or so display and thinner bezels.



The design on the whole is unlikely to be radically revised, with the world's number one smartphone vendor focusing (pretty much as always) on keeping the things that work largely unchanged and making subtle refinements aimed at improving the user experience in small but noticeable ways.













There are currently no firm words on this bad boy's release date or price point, but recent history (and common sense) suggests an official announcement could take place in September or October and the Galaxy S24 FE could cost around $600 in the US in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.