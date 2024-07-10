The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is here sporting a 50MP camera upgrade and AI tricks: now dustproof!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is finally here after months of leaks and rumors, announced during Samsung's Unpacked event on July 10. There are some substantial upgrades this year, and the clamshell foldable is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best foldable phone of 2024.
The Flip 6 retains the overall design of its predecessor and improves in terms of durability. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and additional layers on the main screen to improve the crease while maintaining durability.
The Flip 6 keeps the same dimensions as its predecessor with one slight improvement in the thickness when folded, where it loses 0.2 mm.
For reference, here are the Flip 5 dimensions and weight:
This year, Samsung's gracing the foldable with an IP48 water and dust protection rating, which is not the standard IP68 we have on most flagships. But that's understandable given the fact that this is a foldable phone and ensuring it's completely protected against dust and water is more challenging.
Unfolding the phone, you're greeted with a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.
The new camera supports 2x optical zoom for glorious portrait shots. On top of that, AI is there to help with zooming in further and can refine shots to up to 10x zoom levels. The new main camera is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
You also get to enjoy enhanced Nightography with video HDR for more good-looking videos even in lower lighting conditions. The night-capturing feature is also available in-app on Instagram, which makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 the ideal phone for influencers.
For the first time in a Flip, Samsung has also equipped the Flip 6 with vapor chamber cooling, so the phone can stay nice and cool under the new loads from AI.
To ensure tasks run smoothly, this year the Flip 6's RAM starts at 12GB, a jump from the Flip 5's 8 gigs of RAM. You get to choose between 256 or 512GB for storage.
The Z Flip 6's battery life is also getting a boost and the clamshell now comes with a 4,000mAh battery.
Samsung is offering 7 years of software updates and 7 years of security updates to ensure the Flip 6 is ready for longevity. The Flip will come with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.
The Flip 6 is now available for pre-order. In the U.S., we have a $100 price increase and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1099. The clamshell phone will be available globally.
This year, Samsung's stepping up its game and giving some much-needed upgrades to the Flip: from a new main camera to an upgraded battery and a more durable design, the clamshell is ready for action.
Design and Display
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Source - Samsung
The Flip 6 retains the overall design of its predecessor and improves in terms of durability. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and additional layers on the main screen to improve the crease while maintaining durability.
The Flip 6 keeps the same dimensions as its predecessor with one slight improvement in the thickness when folded, where it loses 0.2 mm.
The Z Flip 6's dimensions and weight:
- Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
- Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
- Weight: 187g (6.60 oz)
For reference, here are the Flip 5 dimensions and weight:
- Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm
- Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9 mm
- Weight: 187 g (6.60 oz)
This year, Samsung's gracing the foldable with an IP48 water and dust protection rating, which is not the standard IP68 we have on most flagships. But that's understandable given the fact that this is a foldable phone and ensuring it's completely protected against dust and water is more challenging.
In the display department, the Flip 6 is equipped with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external screen which gets some new AI-assisted features to be extra useful to you. You can use Suggested replies where you're on-the-go to replay to texts without having to type anything. Also, many of Galaxy AI's features are accessible on the external display of the phone. And you get to enjoy some new Widgets as well.
Image Source - Samsung
Unfolding the phone, you're greeted with a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.
Camera
Image Source - Samsung
One of the main improvements to the Flip this year is the new camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a new 50MP main camera that replaces the 12MP wide on the Flip 5.
The new camera supports 2x optical zoom for glorious portrait shots. On top of that, AI is there to help with zooming in further and can refine shots to up to 10x zoom levels. The new main camera is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
Recommended Stories
Of course, you'll be able to enjoy the cool Flex-branded features offered by the Flip's unique form factor. You get to enjoy FlexCam and its creative options, now enhanced with a new Auto Zoom. The feature helps find the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out to ensure everything looks its best.
Hardware and Performance
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Source - Samsung
Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6 comes with the current most powerful flagship processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. The processor has been optimized for strong performance and to support the extensive Galaxy AI features.
For the first time in a Flip, Samsung has also equipped the Flip 6 with vapor chamber cooling, so the phone can stay nice and cool under the new loads from AI.
To ensure tasks run smoothly, this year the Flip 6's RAM starts at 12GB, a jump from the Flip 5's 8 gigs of RAM. You get to choose between 256 or 512GB for storage.
The Z Flip 6's battery life is also getting a boost and the clamshell now comes with a 4,000mAh battery.
Samsung is offering 7 years of software updates and 7 years of security updates to ensure the Flip 6 is ready for longevity. The Flip will come with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.
Price and Availability
The Flip 6 is now available for pre-order. In the U.S., we have a $100 price increase and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1099. The clamshell phone will be available globally.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: