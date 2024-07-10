Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung unleashes Galaxy Watch Ultra: The most powerful Galaxy Watch ever built

By
Samsung Unleashes Galaxy Watch Ultra: The Most Powerful Galaxy Watch Ever Built
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra, its latest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup. The new premium Samsung smartwatch comes with a price tag of $649.99 and boasts a rugged design, advanced fitness tracking features, and the longest battery life yet seen in a Galaxy Watch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series, as well as another new addition to its health and fitness tracking tech: the Galaxy Ring.

So, what does the new super premium smartwatch from Samsung offer for the more hardcore extreme sports enthusiasts out there? Well, there's much to talk about, so let's get to it!

Galaxy Watch Ultra design and durability



The Galaxy Watch Ultra, as you might expect, is a rather bulky piece of wearable tech. We don't think it will win any awards for being the prettiest out there but, then again, it doesn't have to—it is obviously not meant to be a fashion statement.

There is only one size option: 47mm. The watch weighs 60.5g, which is about twice the weight of the Galaxy Watch 7. It's dimensions are 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm.

Of course, it wouldn't be an "Ultra" watch if it didn't have special buttons for easy access to specific features. The Quick Button, as Samsung calls it, can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions. You can also use the button to activate an Emergency Siren to signal a call for help.

For durability, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance (water resistant for 10 minutes in water with a depth of 100 meters), catering to users with active lifestyles.

Samsung states its new rugged smartwatch can operate at extreme altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above it. This durability is one of the main differentiating factors that sets the Galaxy Watch Ultra apart from the regular Galaxy Watch 7.

More comprehensive fitness and health tracking



The Galaxy Watch Ultra emphasizes fitness tracking with features like a new Multi-sport tile for complex workouts and AI-powered FTP measurement for cycling. Personalized HR Zone training is also included, allowing users to optimize their workouts.

There are over 100 workouts available, and you can build routines by combining various exercises with the Workout Routine feature. Additionally, the Race feature lets you compare current and past performance in real-time to track your progress and previous achievements.

There's also a brand new feature that lets the Galaxy Watch Ultra (and the Galaxy Watch 7) detect signs of Sleep Apnea. Samsung says this is possible thanks to the integration of its AI algorithm for sleep analysis, and the new 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset inside.

Super-long battery life and a very bright display


The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts the longest battery life in a Galaxy Watch, reaching up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode with its 590mAh battery. When in in Exercise Power Saving mode, Samsung claims the watch can last up to 48 hours.

Samsung has made a display that can reach a maximum 3,000 nits of brightness, which should make it perfectly visible in outdoor environments. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is also capable of automatically switching to Night Mode for low-light conditions, which should help with preserving the battery and if you are in low-light conditions.

Wear OS 5 and Galaxy device integration


The Ultra is the first Android smartwatch powered by the new Wear OS 5, which should come with smoother performance and better battery efficiency.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra can also be paired with Samsung's brand new Galaxy Ring,  providing more comprehensive health data, particularly when it comes to sleep tracking.

Galaxy Watch Ultra availability


Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring, begin in select markets on July 10, with general availability starting July 24. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy Watch Ultra specs


Here's an overview of the Galaxy Watch Ultra specs:

SpecsGalaxy Watch Ultra
Dimensions, weight47mm: 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm, 60.5g
Display1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Sapphire Crystal
ProcessorExynos W1000 (3nm)
OSWear OS 5/One UI 6 Watch
Memory, storage, price2/32GB for $649.99
Battery590mAh
ChargingFast charging (exact wattage not specified)
SensorsOptical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
ConnectivityLTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

This is still an ongoing story. The article will get updated with more info as time goes on.
Aleksandar Anastasov
