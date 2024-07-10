Samsung outs edgy Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and cheap AirPod-like Buds 3 with AI audio
Besides the long-awaited Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones, Samsung is introducing a smorgasbord of other devices in a July 10 Unpacked event like no other in terms of hardware. The phones are joined by three major wearables, too, the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and a brand-new form factor, the Galaxy Ring.
Of these, the new Galaxy Buds 3 series are likely to be the most popular given their price tag, and Samsung is even giving them as gifts with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 preorder bonuses.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro price, battery life, and colors
Very, Very, AirPodinery
- $249.99
- Silver and White
- 6/7 hours ANC on/off
Samsung has styled the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with an actionable stem that lets those who wear them use it as media control. Popularized by Apple's AirPods, this new for Samsung's wireless earphones design has several advantages, including ergonomics, audio immersion, and battery life.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro stems now serve as media playback control, with a pinching gesture accepting or closing calls, or pausing media, just as the tap or swipe gestures work on their predecessors.
Samsung calls this the Blade Design, and it is somewhat transferred to the Buds 3 as well, even though they are of the open type, not the canal one that the Buds 3 Pro offer. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with 2-way speakers with planar tweeter and dual amplifiers for clearer sound reproduction.
Armed with high quality audio hardware, the Buds 3 series also leverage Galaxy AI to not only intelligently adjust volume and intensity based on surrounding sounds, but also introduce Interpreter in Listening mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6. This allows for direct translation of anything you hear in another language that passes through your Galaxy Buds.
A siren blaring on the street? Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will immediately adjust for the piercing sound by boosting ANC and sound output if you are listening to music, for example, or the set will adapt the voice of a regular caller to sound as usual despite noisy commotion going around. All that jazz now comes for twenty bucks more than before, as Samsung has priced the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $249.99.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 price and battery life
- $179.99
- Silver, White
- 5/6 hours ANC on/off
The cheaper Galaxy Buds 3, on the other hand, sport a new design, too, but it is not that much of a radical departure from its predecessor. They are a bit more edgy, not as bulbous looking as the Buds 2, and come without a silicon tip.
Samsung hasn't neglected the cheaper Buds 3 when it comes to AI-optimized sound features, too. Its mics take stock of all surrounding sounds in real time and constantly adjust sound output and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) intensity by using what Samsung calls Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC.
The Galaxy Buds 3 are capable of reproducing Ultra High Quality Audio with doubled sampling rate made with the high-res SSC codec, including during phone calls as well. Samsung says that it uses a trained machine learning model on the Galaxy Buds 3 series, so that the original voice of a speaker can be restored in a variety of noisy surroundings to keep the voice rich and natural as if coming out of a phone with the Super-Wideband Call feature, and we will have to put this particular claim to the test before passing any judgement.
The cheaper Buds 3 are sold at a $180 price tag, and they go out for free with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 purchase. Samsung has slightly increased the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, compared to what their predecessors launched for back in 2022.
Again, the Buds Pro 3 can be had for free with a purchase of any new 2024 foldable that Samsung announced together with them. A pretty good deal for the intriguing new designs and all the new features that Samsung's best Buds now come with.
