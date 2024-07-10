Samsung Galaxy Ring is official: Big power in a tiny package
Along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, one of the highlights of the July Unpacked event is Samsung's first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. This tiny wearable is joining the Galaxy ecosystem, and it is set to impress with its many features packed into such a small device.
The Galaxy Ring is incredibly lightweight, ranging from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams, depending on the size. Its unique concave design adds a stylish touch while maintaining durability, and Samsung claims it is comfortable even during long periods of wear.
With 10ATM water resistance and a Titanium Grade finish, you can wear the Galaxy Ring confidently anywhere you go. Additionally, the smart ring has an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Of course, this was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. However, it is not suitable for high-pressure water activities or diving.
The Galaxy Ring offers nine size options for you to choose from and comes in three different finishes:
With Galaxy Ring, you get personalized support 24/7. Samsung promises that it will be getting smarter as Galaxy AI tech evolves. All your data and insights seamlessly integrate into Samsung Health on a single platform, with no subscription needed.
Galaxy Ring brings sleep analysis, using advanced AI to decode your sleep patterns and improve your sleep routine. It offers Sleep Score and snoring analysis, plus new metrics like sleep movement, latency, and heart and respiratory rates for precise insights into sleep quality. Plus, Cycle Tracking lets you monitor your menstrual cycle using overnight skin temperature data.
But wait, there is more! With Galaxy AI integration, you can receive a comprehensive health report that covers a range of health metrics, including:
Moreover, on Galaxy smartphones, you can conveniently snap photos or silence alarms with a double pinch gesture. Plus, you can locate your Galaxy Ring using your Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.
Samsung guarantees up to seven days of battery life with continuous use of the Galaxy Ring. Considering its compact size, you can imagine just how small the battery inside must be, right? The battery size ranges from 18mAh (for Size 5) to 23.5mAh (for Size 13).
The specially crafted 361mAh charging case boasts stylish LED indicators that show the charging progress. Weighing 62 grams and made from plastic, it offers portable charging for the smart ring—just pop it in. Samsung asserts that a quick 30-minute charge can boost your Galaxy Ring's battery to 40%.
The Galaxy Ring will open for pre-orders in specific markets beginning July 10, with full availability starting July 24. Its price is $399 and it has no subscription fee. However, the price may depend on the ring size and finish.
The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions.
– TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, July 2024
Overall, the Galaxy Ring promises a simple yet effective approach to wellness, providing health monitoring, tracking, and personalized insights. It is designed to be worn comfortably on your finger, even while you sleep.
Galaxy Ring design
Image credit– Samsung
Galaxy Ring features
But wait, there is more! With Galaxy AI integration, you can receive a comprehensive health report that covers a range of health metrics, including:
- New Energy Score: a Galaxy AI feature that boosts your understanding of how your health impacts your daily life. It provides personalized recommendations based on your current physical state, helping you focus on daily improvements. This score considers four key factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate, and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability.
- Heart Rate Alert: This feature sends instant notifications through the Samsung Health app for real-time updates on unusually high or low heart rates.
- Live Heart Rate Check: provides detailed insights into your heart rate, including beats per minute, start time, and duration.
- Auto Workout Detection: keeps you active and motivated by automatically tracking your walks and runs.
- Inactive Alert: sends you daily fitness reminders
- Personalized messages: enhance your overall well-being throughout your health journey, powered by Wellness Tips tailored to your unique data and personal interests.
The Galaxy Ring stays connected to your Galaxy device using Bluetooth 5.4. It is compatible exclusively with Samsung Galaxy smartphones running Android 11.0 or higher, with at least 1.5GB of memory. You will also need the Samsung Health app version 6.27 or later and a Samsung account login to use it.
Galaxy Ring battery and charging
Image credit – Samsung
Galaxy Ring price and availability
