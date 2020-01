Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners may have to wait longer than expected for Android 10

Unfortunately, the rollout came to a bit of a standstill several weeks ago, as no carrier-locked Note 9 versions and no Galaxy S9 -series devices at all have since managed to jump on the official Android 10 bandwagon. The GS9 and S9+ , mind you, were at one point scheduled for an OS promotion at around the same time as the S10 and Note 10 lineups, but alas, it looks like the two premium handsets from early 2018 will need to wait quite a bit longer for their chance to join the fun.





Namely, until March, according to a newly revised timetable shared by Samsung with its most devoted German customers . That obviously means Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners in other regions could still receive the update sooner, but most likely not as soon as next week. On the bright side, you might want to remember the company's initial expectation (in Israel) was for an April delivery, so compared to that, the German division is still ahead of schedule.





In case you're wondering, a March rollout in most European markets would probably mean the first Galaxy S9 and S9+ variants on US carriers will be updated to Android 10 no earlier than April. But miracles have been known to happen , so why not expect a couple here too?









Samsung is no Nokia or OnePlus when it comes to software support for older phones, but many people were pleasantly surprised to see the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families receive stable Android 10 updates before 2019 concluded. That included multiple US carrier-specific variants of the company's latest high-end models , followed relatively quickly by the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 in "international" markets