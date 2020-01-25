Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners may have to wait longer than expected for Android 10
Unfortunately, the rollout came to a bit of a standstill several weeks ago, as no carrier-locked Note 9 versions and no Galaxy S9-series devices at all have since managed to jump on the official Android 10 bandwagon. The GS9 and S9+, mind you, were at one point scheduled for an OS promotion at around the same time as the S10 and Note 10 lineups, but alas, it looks like the two premium handsets from early 2018 will need to wait quite a bit longer for their chance to join the fun.
In case you're wondering, a March rollout in most European markets would probably mean the first Galaxy S9 and S9+ variants on US carriers will be updated to Android 10 no earlier than April. But miracles have been known to happen, so why not expect a couple here too?
In other news, the Galaxy A50 appears to have also slightly moved down from an April to a May update target, which is... still pretty decent for a mid-ranger that's proven mighty popular all around the world, including in the US. Meanwhile, Samsung continues to be aiming for an April OS makeover as far as the high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is concerned, followed by the Tab S5e and Tab S4 in July, the Tab A 8.0 (2019) in August, and a trio of September updates for the Tab A 10.5, Tab A 10.1 (2019), and Tab Active Pro.
5 Comments
1. Chris_ABN
Posts: 200; Member since: May 16, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. ahmadkun
Posts: 697; Member since: May 02, 2016
posted on 48 min ago 0
3. miag5
Posts: 9; Member since: Nov 21, 2019
posted on 48 min ago 1
5. hjl2345
Posts: 109; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 38 min ago 0
4. hjl2345
Posts: 109; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 39 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):