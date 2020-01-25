T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners may have to wait longer than expected for Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 25, 2020, 1:20 PM
Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners may have to wait longer than expected for Android 10
Samsung is no Nokia or OnePlus when it comes to software support for older phones, but many people were pleasantly surprised to see the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families receive stable Android 10 updates before 2019 concluded. That included multiple US carrier-specific variants of the company's latest high-end models, followed relatively quickly by the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 in "international" markets.

Unfortunately, the rollout came to a bit of a standstill several weeks ago, as no carrier-locked Note 9 versions and no Galaxy S9-series devices at all have since managed to jump on the official Android 10 bandwagon. The GS9 and S9+, mind you, were at one point scheduled for an OS promotion at around the same time as the S10 and Note 10 lineups, but alas, it looks like the two premium handsets from early 2018 will need to wait quite a bit longer for their chance to join the fun.

Namely, until March, according to a newly revised timetable shared by Samsung with its most devoted German customers. That obviously means Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners in other regions could still receive the update sooner, but most likely not as soon as next week. On the bright side, you might want to remember the company's initial expectation (in Israel) was for an April delivery, so compared to that, the German division is still ahead of schedule.

In case you're wondering, a March rollout in most European markets would probably mean the first Galaxy S9 and S9+ variants on US carriers will be updated to Android 10 no earlier than April. But miracles have been known to happen, so why not expect a couple here too?

In other news, the Galaxy A50 appears to have also slightly moved down from an April to a May update target, which is... still pretty decent for a mid-ranger that's proven mighty popular all around the world, including in the US. Meanwhile, Samsung continues to be aiming for an April OS makeover as far as the high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is concerned, followed by the Tab S5e and Tab S4 in July, the Tab A 8.0 (2019) in August, and a trio of September updates for the Tab A 10.5, Tab A 10.1 (2019), and Tab Active Pro.

$499.00 Samsung Galaxy S9 on Amazon
$599.99 Samsung Galaxy S9+ on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.8" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(31h talk time)
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
  • Display 6.2" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh(35h talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Chris_ABN
Reply

1. Chris_ABN

Posts: 200; Member since: May 16, 2018

I'll be waiting then I guess

posted on 1 hour ago

ahmadkun
Reply

2. ahmadkun

Posts: 697; Member since: May 02, 2016

the last major update.. and then bye bye

posted on 48 min ago

miag5
Reply

3. miag5

Posts: 9; Member since: Nov 21, 2019

One of the reasons why i gave up my S9 for iphone.

posted on 48 min ago

hjl2345
Reply

5. hjl2345

Posts: 109; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

iOS and iPhone software support is great. I wish every update wasn't so bugged. One updates fixes 5 things but breaks a couple others. After iOS 7 and iOS 11, I think Apple are having an issue in which they want to provide good and frequent updates, but with so many new and old phones, they can't push reliable updates anymore.

posted on 38 min ago

hjl2345
Reply

4. hjl2345

Posts: 109; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

A delayed update can be eventually good, but a rushed update is always bad.

posted on 39 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
PET-TPU-or-Tempered-Glass--all-you-need-to-know-to-choose-a-screen-protector
PET, TPU, or Tempered Glass – all you need to know to choose a screen protector
google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
t-mobile-vs-verizon-ATT-sprint-best-network-comparison
Verizon vs AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint coverage, speeds, video and voice quality
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials

Popular stories

apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless