Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Unfortunately, that's apparently not going to happen after all, at least according to a tentative release schedule revealed by Samsung Israel earlier this week. The company's Indian branch is today confirming the January 2020 objective for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10+, but surprise, surprise, a bunch of other phones could also receive their official Android 10 updates in the region at that same point in time.
Justice for the Galaxy S9 and S9+
While it's certainly not unusual for update timelines to differ from region to region, we highly doubt the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are indeed slated for Android 10 promotions in India in January, followed by April rollouts in markets like Israel. That three-month gap is simply inconceivable, which makes us think Samsung Israel erroneously listed its expectation for the early 2018-released high-end duo.
It feels far more plausible that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will jump on the Android 10 bandwagon in January pretty much worldwide, alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and shortly after the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10 Plus. What's perhaps more surprising is to see Samsung India gunning for stable Android 10 updates in January 2020 as far as the mid-range Galaxy M20, M30, and A30 are concerned.
That would be completely unprecedented, proving however once again that budget-friendly handsets are the key to Samsung's short-term growth prospects at a time of general high-end market stagnation. Curiously enough, the modest Galaxy A30 is apparently scheduled for a swifter update than the significantly better A50, which is pretty popular in markets like the US apart from countries like India.
An onslaught of updates from April to September
It's worth pointing out that a large chunk of the schedule revealed in India coincides with the Israel timetable, which probably means we should expect global updates for the mid-range Galaxy A50 handset and high-end Galaxy Tab S6 in April 2020. The Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e are expected to leave Android Pie behind sometime in July, followed by the Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Tab A 10.5, and Tab A 10.1 in August or September.
The 10 people owning an experimental Galaxy Fold should also be (relatively) pleased to hear the first-gen foldable device is currently set for an Android 10 overhaul in April (at least in India), although it's important to remember the entire itinerary is tentative and subject to change.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):