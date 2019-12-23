Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is already rolling out Android 10 for the US unlocked Galaxy S10 family

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 23, 2019, 7:50 AM
Samsung is already rolling out Android 10 for the US unlocked Galaxy S10 family
We probably don't have to tell you why some people might prefer buying unlocked models of Samsung's high-end smartphones over US carrier-specific variants of the same devices, but weirdly enough, software updates almost always arrive later on the former category compared to the latter group. For instance, the US unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ received their official Android Pie goodie packs several weeks after the same major OS revision started rolling out from the nation's top wireless service providers.

Things didn't progress any faster back in the spring of 2018, when the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ scored their stable Android Oreo promotions in April after a false February international start and a March delivery on most carriers stateside. But in case you still haven't noticed, Samsung is turning over a new leaf and slowly becoming the company to beat in terms of software support in addition to actual sales numbers.

After getting the Android 10 ball rolling for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e in select global markets in late November, the world's top smartphone vendor is now reportedly treating its early 2019 flagship family to a drastic UI makeover as far as unlocked variants are concerned. This over-the-air rollout quickly follows updates delivered unusually early on every single major US mobile network operator from T-Mobile to Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T.


The newer Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are only upgraded to the latest OS build on two of the nation's big four carriers, so we may have to wait another few days for the Android 10 love to spread to Sprint and T-Mobile-specific models, as well as unlocked versions of Samsung's S Pen-wielding high-enders released just a few months back.

If you're the proud owner of an unlocked S10, S10 Plus, or S10e, you should also remain patient if there's nothing big to download and install on your excellent phone yet, as these things often take a little time to reach every single unit across the country. For now, you can check to see if your handset has over 2 gigs of free internal storage space and be sure to watch our video roundup above and Samsung's own promotional recap below of some of the best new Android 10-based One UI 2 features headed your way.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?
samsung-android-10-updates-big-step-forward
Samsung's biggest step forward this year is almost going unnoticed
apple-iphone-12-sensor-shift-camera-tech
Apple's 2020 iPhones could introduce this big camera upgrade
Latest-OnePlus-8-Pro-leaks-specs-prices
Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint

Popular stories

Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless