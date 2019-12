Samsung is already rolling out Android 10 for the US unlocked Galaxy S10 family

If you're the proud owner of an unlocked S10 S10 Plus , or S10e , you should also remain patient if there's nothing big to download and install on your excellent phone yet, as these things often take a little time to reach every single unit across the country. For now, you can check to see if your handset has over 2 gigs of free internal storage space and be sure to watch our video roundup above and Samsung's own promotional recap below of some of the best new Android 10-based One UI 2 features headed your way.





We probably don't have to tell you why some people might prefer buying unlocked models of Samsung's high-end smartphones over US carrier-specific variants of the same devices, but weirdly enough, software updates almost always arrive later on the former category compared to the latter group. For instance, the US unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+ received their official Android Pie goodie packs several weeks after the same major OS revision started rolling out from the nation's top wireless service providers.