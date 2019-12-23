Samsung is already rolling out Android 10 for the US unlocked Galaxy S10 family
After getting the Android 10 ball rolling for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e in select global markets in late November, the world's top smartphone vendor is now reportedly treating its early 2019 flagship family to a drastic UI makeover as far as unlocked variants are concerned. This over-the-air rollout quickly follows updates delivered unusually early on every single major US mobile network operator from T-Mobile to Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T.
The newer Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are only upgraded to the latest OS build on two of the nation's big four carriers, so we may have to wait another few days for the Android 10 love to spread to Sprint and T-Mobile-specific models, as well as unlocked versions of Samsung's S Pen-wielding high-enders released just a few months back.
If you're the proud owner of an unlocked S10, S10 Plus, or S10e, you should also remain patient if there's nothing big to download and install on your excellent phone yet, as these things often take a little time to reach every single unit across the country. For now, you can check to see if your handset has over 2 gigs of free internal storage space and be sure to watch our video roundup above and Samsung's own promotional recap below of some of the best new Android 10-based One UI 2 features headed your way.
